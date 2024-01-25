How Novak Djokovic Sowed the Seeds of a Bitter Rivalry With Roger Federer After Ending His Melbourne Dominance in 2008 Australian Open Semi-Final

The 2024 Australian Open is finally at its last leg of four, and as expected, Novak Djokovic is still going strong. The Serbian GOAT has reached the semifinals of the Majors for a record 11th time, dominating over all his opponents. The more dominating part is the conversion rate of turning his semi-final appearances into titles by Djokovic is 100%. And a major reason of that is his ability to overcome Roger Federer in semifinals Down Under during the peak years of their rivalry.

Advertisement

Just a few days ago, Novak Djokovic mentioned how he doesn’t get along well with his Big 3 counterparts. He spoke freely to The Times UK that he isn’t good friends with Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal, and that he felt like an outsider with both of them. Now, after his second mention, fans are recalling the time Federer and Djokovic met at the Australian Open semifinals stage for the first time.

This was in 2008 when Roger Federer was at the peak of his prowess. He was coming high on the back of his two consecutive Australian Open victories in 2006 and 2007. Djokovic was a young player from the Balkans. However, he didn’t waste any time in proving his mettle and giving the world a glimpse of what was to come. In what was a massive upset at the time, the current World No.1 won in straight sets with scores of 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).

Advertisement

The first set in itself was a riveting contest, as both players went neck-to-neck for every point. Djokovic matched Federer’s aces pound for pound, and the Swiss great knew he had a mountain to climb. The next set was only proof of Djokovic’s specialty. Federer fought hard in the third set, but the Serbian was just too good that day.

Despite acknowledging Djokovic’s prowess, it was a tough pill to swallow for Federer. He was World No. 1 then and his opponent was playing his first-ever Australian Open semi-final. Federer spoke after the match, via The Independent, that he had made a “monster” out of his success and that losing one match meant to fans that he was not in form.

Federer assured everyone that it wasn’t the case, although he seemed down and upset. But fans also noticed that he spoke more about his failure and his illness, which may have contributed to his loss, and less about Djokovic’s superiority that day.

Coming to Djokovic and the Australian Open 2024, he has won the tournament in all his previous 10 semi-final appearances. This makes it a very scary proposition for his Italian opponent Jannik Sinner, who is only aged 22. Djoker beat Taylor Fritz 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals and before that, he couldn’t help but bring his old rival, Swiss legend Roger Federer into the fore. This is the second time now Djokovic has mentioned Federer in the ongoing tournament.

Advertisement

How the Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer ‘seeds of rivalry’ was sown?

The semi-final loss to Djokovic at the 2008 Australian Open went on to become monumental for many reasons. None so bigger than the fact that Federer never defeated Djokovic again at the opening Grand Slam of the year. This also started their rivalry, and a not-so-friendly relationship off the court either. Federer’s shots at the young Djokovic then didn’t sit well with him. Always known to rile up the crowd, Djokovic has never shaken in his confidence.

But his iron-like confidence was often misunderstood as arrogance and rudeness, something that both Federer and Nadal didn’t appreciate. Djokovic and Federer went on to set the most enduring and everlasting rivalry of all time in tennis. With 50 appearances against each other, Djokovic takes the slight lead with 27 and Federer 23. Towards the end of Federer’s career, Djokovic was unstoppable and that is where the Serb leaped ahead. Their first Grand Slam meet was at the 2007 US Open Final where Federer won 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2. Their last meet was in 2020 at the Australian Open semi-final where Djokovic won 7-6 (7-1), 6-4, 6-3.

With the 2008 Australian Open win, Djokovic easily became the ‘King of Melbourne’ court. Federer won the Australian Open title three times after that in 2010, 2017, and 2018, but he could never beat Djokovic again. The 36-year-old Serbian, meanwhile, is on his way to collect his 11th Australian Open trophy this time.