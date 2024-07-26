How A Potential Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Clash at Paris Olympics Could be a Watershed Moment in Tennis Apart From Extending Their Rivalry

The Paris Olympics can provide an interesting experience for tennis fans as two legends – Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal – could compete against each other as soon as the second round. The two multiple-time Grand Slam winners will face each other if they are able to beat Márton Fucsovics and Matthew Ebden respectively in the first round.

If Nadal and Djokovic do face each other, it could be one of the most-watched games for multiple reasons. The two legends of the sport will most likely face each other for one final time at the Olympics.

Another factor that makes it an exciting clash is the fact that it can be Nadal’s last tournament as well, given his age and fitness situation over the last 1.5 years. It is expected that the 22-time Grand Slam winner might announce his retirement soon, as he has only confirmed his participation at the Laver Cup 2024 after the Olympics.

Thus, watching him play against Djokovic will definitely be a one-of-a-kind experience. Moreover, even Djokovic has been struggling with his fitness and form ever since the start of this season.

The former World No.1’s loss against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final just made it more evident. Since both players are aged above 36, they are most likely in the last leg of their careers and would want to put on a show for their fans.

Since this game is expected to bring in a lot of viewers, it will most likely be quite profitable for broadcasters. At the same time, it will anchor tennis’s position on the global stage, portraying it as an important sport, as most would want to view the clash between the two legends. Hence, even those who don’t follow tennis regularly may be keen on watching this encounter.

Why are Djokovic and Nadal still keen on competing at the Olympics

Despite their repeated struggles with injuries and form, both Djokovic and Nadal decided not to skip the Olympics, in an attempt to achieve glory for their country. The two legends made such a decision at a time when some athletes like Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton decided to miss the Olympics to prepare for the upcoming US Open.

During the Spanish tennis team’s press conference in Paris, Nadal also mentioned how he was hurt when he missed the previous two Olympics. The 22-time Grand Slam winner said:

“It’s a great opportunity to be at the Games, the largest sporting event in the world. I appreciate being here. This will be my last. I’ve missed two (London 2012 and Tokyo 2020) and it hurt me more than missing a Grand Slam“.

While Nadal is emotional about Spain, Djokovic is determined to add his honor in his glittering trophy cabinet. An Olympics gold medal has been missing in his name throughout the 20 years he has been on the ATP Tour.

Ironically, the man who denied Djokovic a shot at the gold medal back in 2008 was Nadal himself. The Spaniard had the last laugh in a season which completely belonged to him. As a result, Djokovic managed to bag the bronze medal.

Their potential 2nd round clash this time can not only decide who will end their storied rivalry in style but also mark the end of an era in tennis. It is unlikely that the sport would see two players with 20+ Grand Slams and 20+ years on the Tour, play against each other in the future, especially at the marquee event which comes once in 4 years as it is.