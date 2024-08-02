Andy Murray Seals Retirement in Style With Hilarious Comment and Bio Change on Social Media

Andy Murray made the entire tennis world emotional after he revealed that the 2024 Paris Olympics would be his final tournament. For obvious reasons, the past week has been difficult for fans to come to terms with. Murray has often displayed his wit through his social media activities. Immediately after retiring, the three-time Grand Slam winner exhibited this same quirkiness on X (formerly “Twitter”) again.

Merely a few hours after losing the final match of his career, the former World No.1 took to X and announced the commencement of his retirement. Not only did Murray change his bio from “I play tennis” to “I played tennis”, but the 37-year-old also put out a sarcastic post stating that he “never even liked tennis anyway”.

Lauded for his incredible work ethic, fans around the world instantly knew that Murray was lying. Apart from social media users calling him out for the same, former peers and different tennis organizations also recognized his humor in the same tweet.

Judy Murray stole the show with her reaction. She replied to her son’s tweet by sarcastically revealing her true feelings about the sport.

Unlike Wimbledon, the Olympics didn’t have any ceremony to honor Andy Murray’s career following his loss on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Had there been any such ceremony, Andy would’ve certainly let out a tear, possibly making his social media activities funnier than they already are.

Murray had a dream run to the quarterfinals of 2024 Olympics

Andy Murray’s withdrawal from the singles event had tennis enthusiasts lose confidence about his chances of clinching a win in the doubles event. However, the British duo of Murray and Dan Evans shocked everyone with their performances over the past week.

During the opening round against the Japanese team, Murray and Evans were trailing 4-9 in the final set tiebreak. Displaying incredible composure, the older pairing would survive being down five match points and ultimately win the contest.

A similar incident occurred in the second round when the Murray-Evans duo were trailing 7-9 in the final set tiebreak. Yet again, they would come back to win the match against Belgium’s Vliegen-Gille pairing.

It was evident that Murray had not much left in the tank during the quarterfinal contest. His dream run came to an end as America’s Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul dominated their battle 6-2, 6-4.