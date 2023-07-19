How Serena Williams Earned a Mouth-Watering $12,000,000+ From 14 Wimbledon Titles

Jun 28, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Serena Williams (USA) leaves the court after her first round match against Harmony Tan (FRA) on day two at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Former American tennis player Serena Williams has had one of the most decorated careers in tennis. Today, she is known as a business woman and a venture capitalist but her premier identity will always remain as an elite athlete given her exploits in the sport. And tennis is a sport where success equals prize money and Williams amassed quite the fortune. And a significant chunk of her $95,000,000 career prize money earnings came from Wimbledon.

Wimbledon is one place where Serena found heaps of success, having lifted a number of trophies that many players don’t get to put together. The most amount of prize money is in the singles category and the American won the singles title a cool 7 times. this in itself would translate to a drool-worthy prize money but Williams won a lot many other titles here too, adding to her pool of fortune.

Serena Williams Succeeded in All Categories

Out of the 39 Grand Slam titles she’s won in her career, the 41-year-old has won 14 of them at the All England Club. The first time Serena tasted success in her career was in London when she won the mixed doubles partnering Max Mirnyi. It was in her first attempt at the Championships.

The majority of Williams’ total prize money earnings from Wimbledon came from her singles exploits at the All England Club, which makes sense given the fact that the singles category offers the highest prize money and Serena was a titan at the Grand Slam. From her seven singles titles, the American accumulated just over $10 million!

In the women’s doubles category, she won the event on six occasions, teaming up with sister Venus in 2000, 2002, 2008, 2009, 2012 and lastly 2016. Together, the pair won $1.8 million in prize money. And finally the singular mixed doubles title that she won at the Major had way back in 1998 when she’d partnered up with Mirnyi. The pair won a fairly modest sum of $97, 500.

All of this out together brings the total prize money to an awesome $12,300,000!

What is Serena Williams worth?

Apart from a very illustrious tennis career that garnered her millions of dollars, Serena Williams also has minted a fortune from her business ventures. All put together, her net worth is reported to be between $270-$300 million!

Often figuring amongst the highest earning athletes each year when she was active, Williams was a bankable star who drummed up a lot of brand endorsements. But she is also a keen entrepreneur and currently owns and runs her own clothing line, S by Serena. Moreover, Serena founded a venture capital fund named Serena Ventures back in 2017.

All in all, you can expect the former tennis players net worth to continue growing in the years to come as she continues to remain an icon.