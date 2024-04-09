How Venus Williams Came up With Masterstroke for Gaining One Guaranteed Source of Income for the Rest of Her Life That Serena Williams Does Not Have

Jul 3, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Venus Williams (USA) puts her hand on her knee during a change of ends against Elina Svitolina (UKR) at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Venus Williams, the oldest player on the WTA Tour, has been using her years of experience off the court. While in the business field, her sister, Serena Williams has been on the news, Venus too is not far behind in building her legacy. She has chosen to work in a field with a continuous flow of income for the rest of her life. Venus founded V Starr in 2002, focusing on interior design.

In 2017, she led the project of designing a one-bedroom suite for The Hotel at Midtown in Chicago. The former world No.1 described her project in Chicago as a highly liveable home away from home according to CNN.

Venus Williams led the project through V Starr and has been successfully following her childhood dream. She was passionate about design while growing up. The multiple Grand Slam winner wanted to provide opportunities to people interested in pursuing a career in design, which was the major reason behind V Starr.

In the past 22 years, V Starr has completed iconic designs for its clients. Their work with PGA National Resort Spa and Icon Marina Village has won accolades. The Tennis Lounge at Midtown Athletic Club in Chicago too was one of their top works. Venus wants all her designs to respect the human elements.

The 43-year-old balances both her careers as the sport has made her the star she is today. Venus has earned $42.6 million through her prize money and overall has a net worth of $95 million. Meanwhile, V Starr was valued at $60 million in 2022, and its estimated revenue is $5 million annually. Venus is still exploring different sectors and has announced a new project this year.

Venus Williams has co-founded an AI-based interior design service called Palazzo. Venus Raffi Holzer and Edward Lando brainstormed to build the startup. Palazzo will help people reinvent their homes, and they only need to upload a picture of their space. She wanted people to dream more when redeveloping their rooms or houses. She has been like-minded like her sister, Serena, in building projects where the aim is to make the lives of people simpler.

Venus Williams testing limits in the business field like sister Serena

Venus founded the plant-based Happy Vikings company in 2020, which has shaped her health ever since. In 2019, she joined as a part owner at Asutra, which provides products for first-class flyers. Last year, Venus became the operating partner at Topspin Consumer Partners, a private equity firm. She has been keeping busy with all her projects and sometimes gives a hand to her younger sibling.

Serena, while building a house in Florida in 2019, brought in V Starr to take care of her interior design. She wanted something different in her home, and V Starr could provide exactly what she wanted.

The Williams sisters are also passionate about fashion. In 2016, Venus launched her clothing line EleVen, which included sports apparel and everyday wear. Two years later, Serena launched S for Serena, which encourages fashion for people of all sizes.

The sisters jointly invested in the team LA Golf Club in 2023 and had earlier invested in the Miami Dolphins in the NFL. Venus and Serena were the dream team on the WTA Tour. Now, they have become a force to reckon with in terms of business. Venus is hoping to play for a few more years on the WTA Tour and then join her sister in becoming a full-time businesswoman.