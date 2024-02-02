Who is Richer, Serena or Venus Williams?

Sept 1, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Serena Williams and Venus Williams of the USA on a change of ends as they play Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in in women’s doubles on day four of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Fans of American tennis and the Williams sisters must’ve loved the Will Smith-starring film King Richard. Watching the origin of both Serena Williams and Venus Williams become two of America’s greatest tennis stars was a treat to all. But where are they now? How have their lifestyle been? And most importantly – ‘Who is Richer Serena or Venus?’ are also questions that fans were left wondering about. Let’s dive into the last question and do a head-to-head comparison between the two.

Advertisement

‘Who is Richer Serena or Venus?’ is a question whose simple answer is fairly simple. Serena Williams is $205 million richer than her sister Venus Williams. Serena Williams has accumulated a net worth of $300 million approximately. In comparison, her sister Venus Williams has a net worth of $95 million. That is almost equivalent to Serena’s prize money winnings.

To be exact, Serena Williams has made $94,816,730 in prize money in her entire career, whereas Venus Williams has made less than half of her. It is $42,595,397 for her to be precise.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/usta/status/1293954712585351168?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Even after Serena Williams’ retirement, she continues to make money from sponsors such as Nike, Wilson, Subway, Audemars-Piguet, Gatorade, Beats, and Berlei. Her enterprise Serena Ventures is also thriving well. From her playing days to now, no other female tennis player has come close to her in earnings, not even Maria Sharapova.

In 2004, her deal with Nike was $40 million, and a $12 million endorsement deal with Puma in 1999. She has also been associated with Walt Disney Company, Pepsi, Tempur, and many others.

Of Venus Williams’ $95 million net worth, nearly $43 million is from her tennis prize money. That’s nearly 50% of her entire worth, in comparison to Serena Williams’ prize money being just above 30% of her total worth. This shows elder sister Serena has forged ahead in endorsement and brand deals.

However, Venus had signed a $40 million deal with Reebok back in 2000, when she was 20 years old. It was a massive deal back then since she became the first female athlete with the richest endorsement deal ever. So, back then, Venus Williams was the answer to the question ‘Who is Richer Serena or Venus?’

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/usopen/status/1250169207540666374?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Venus’ first brush with Reebok happened just five years ago in 1995. She had secured a $12 million deal with them when she was just 15. With Serena Williams’ Nike endorsement, she went past her elder sister.

Venus Williams just recently turned heads at the Paris Fashion Week for Louis Vuitton. She was decked up in black pants and a white shirt, beautifully paired with black boots. Venus Williams has a degree in fashion design from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, and her fashion line ‘EleVen’ debuted at the New York Fashion Week in 2012. She is soon to make a comeback in the Indian Wells and Miami Open this year. This could add to her total prize money.

Therefore, could the answer to the question ‘Who is Richer Serena or Venus?’ change shortly? It’s not certain as of now.

Serena Williams is arguably the richest female tennis player of all-time, considering that she is self-made and does not stand to earn a substantial inheritance from her family. This is on top of the fact that she paid $122,000 in fines throughout her career.

Here are some FAQs on Serena Williams and Venus Williams –

How much older is Venus than Serena?

Venus Williams is 1 year and 3 months older than Serena Williams. While Venus was born on June 17, 1980, in Lynwood, California, Serena was born on September 26, 1981, in Saginaw, Michigan.

How old was Venus when she first played tennis?

Venus Williams was 14 years old when she first picked up tennis. It started with the Rick Macci Tennis Academy when Venus was just 12. But her father eventually pulled her daughter out due to racial reasons and took over her coaching. Thus began a young Venus Williams’ tennis journey.

What age did Serena Williams retire?

Serena Williams had turned 41 when she retired in September 2022. Her last major tournament was the US Open 2022, where she lost 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 1-6 to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia. Serena was knocked out in the third round.