“I Am Addicted To The Big Stage”: When Ben Shelton Revealed Secret Behind Defeating Jannik Sinner in 2023 Shanghai Masters

Advait Jajodia
Published

Ben Shelton recorded excellent results in the second half of the 2023 season. A title win in the Tokyo Open and a deep run in the US Open highlighted this period. However, defeating Jannik Sinner in the round of 16 of the Shanghai Masters was certainly his most impressive win of the year.

Sinner began the 2023 Asian Swing with a title win in Beijing. Hence, he was one of the frontrunners to clinch the Masters 1000 in Shanghai as well. But Shelton put an end to the Italian youngster’s dreams of leaving China with a flawless record.

The Atalanta native didn’t lose hope despite going a set down in the round-of-16 tie. Shelton played incredible tennis over the next two hours, shocking the then-World No.4 (2-6, 6-3, 7-6).

The American prodigy shed light on his ability to shine on the big stages when talking about the blockbuster match in the press conference.

“I am addicted to playing on the big stages. I have not had a normal upbringing or usual first year on Tour. It has been a little bit backwards but I am just trying to keep going and improving each week,” Shelton said.

Exactly a year later, both players are set to face each other in the same round of the same tournament. Sinner will enter the clash as the favorite yet again. But Shelton is capable of causing an upset because of the form that he’s been in.

Shelton has played near-perfect tennis in Shanghai

Not long ago, Ben Shelton failed to defend his title in Japan. It seems like the quarterfinal loss to Arthur Fils has ignited a spark in him, fueling his desire to silence his naysayers.

Shelton has played near-perfect tennis right from the get-go. He defeated Denis Shapovalov and Roberto Carballes Baena without dropping a single set in Shanghai.

Through the first two rounds of the tournament, the 21-year-old has averaged a 74.5 win percentage on first serve. He’s cumulatively only recorded three doubles faults and 19 aces, proving to be as ferocious as ever.

Clinching a win over the World No.1 is a huge ask for Shelton. However, the latter will take a lot of inspiration from his victory last year.

