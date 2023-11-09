“I Didn’t Even Take a Picture With Him”: Popular American YouTuber Realizes Novak Djokovic Trolled Him

Sep 29, 2023; Rome, ITA; Tennis player Novak Djokovic looks on the fifteenth green during day one foursomes round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

YouTuber IshowSpeed has seen a rapid rise in status in the last year. The American teenager has been going viral on social media for his funny videos and his crazy fandom over Cristiano Ronaldo. Speed was recently invited to the Ballon d’Or ceremony held in Paris, France where he was part of a funny incident with Novak Djokovic.

During the event, Speed spoke to football stars like Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias. The American even took pictures with these players and created content at the Ballon d’Or awards. Additionally, the 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic was also present at the Ballon d’Or Awards ceremony in Paris. He was selected to present the Women’s Ballon d’Or Award.

Speed met Djokovic and failed to recognize him, in what turned out to be a hilarious turn of events. In the viral video, Novak Djokovic is seen trying to convince Speed that he was a new player for AC Milan and is set to make his debut. Speed, who admitted that Djokovic looks familiar, quickly agreed to what the Serbian was saying.

However, now during his live stream, Speed found out the truth. The American realized he was trolled by the Serbian. Speed was clearly disappointed that he could not get a picture with Djokovic and asked his followers for details about the World’s No.1 tennis player. Speed eventually hailed Novak Djokovic as the GOAT of tennis.

“I don’t understand why he trolled me though. Two days later I found out he’s the best tennis player in the world. I thought Serena Williams was the best but Djokovic is the number 1 tennis player in the world. I met the GOAT and didn’t even take a picture with him.”

Fans enjoy YouTube sensation IshowSpeed getting trolled by Novak Djokovic

IshowSpeed’s reaction to getting trolled by Novak Djokovic have given fans a good laugh. Speed, known for his idiotic comments, hilariously referred to Tiger Woods as an American tennis player, before calling Djokovic the GOAT. The fans enjoyed the content created by Speed during the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

The American content creator was invited at the awards and seemed to enjoy himself. He met the likes of Vinicius Jr and Haaland. Speed even tried to convince the Portuguese duo Bernardo Silva and Rubes Dias that he is Portuguese by birth in a hilarious video. However, the highlight of the night was the American getting trolled by Novak Djokovic.