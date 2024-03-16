Iga Swiatek Ready To Produce Repeat of 2022 Indian Wells Final Against Maria Sakkari

Maria Sakkari has made her way into the final of the Indian Wells 2024 after a thrilling win over Coco Gauff. In the semifinals, Sakkari and Gauff were engaged in a thrilling 3-set match. However, Sakkari held her nerve to clinch a place in the final, where she will face the World No.1, Iga Swiatek.

In her semi-final match, Maria Sakkari won against World No.3, Coco Gauff, 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-2. Sakkari could have won the match in the second set itself and led 5-2, however Gauff came back in the match and forced a deciding third set. Although Gauff was the favorite in the last set, Sakkari managed to win the set and take the match.

In the other half of the draw, Iga Swiatek has already made her place into the final of the Indian Wells. Now, Sakkari and Swiatek are set to go head to head in the final again, as they did in 2022. On that occasion, Swiatek dominated from the first minute and won the final in straight sets. The Pole was too strong for Sakkari who ended up losing 6-4, 6-1.

This 2022 Indian Wells final was also covered by the ‘Break Point’ team who were creating a series for Netflix. During the show, Sakkari was clearly distraught after her loss. However, now the Greek ace has a chance at redemption in the final against Swiatek.

Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari set for an Indian Wells 2022 final rematch

Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari played in their first-ever final against each other at the Indian Wells 2022. The Polish star eased to a straight sets win, on her way to her first ever Indian Wells title. However, Sakkari still holds a better head-to-head record against Swiatek. The Greek star leads Swiatek 3-2 in head-to-head.

Sakkari won all three matches against Swiatek when the duo clashed for the first three times. However, Swiatek has since found her form, winning the last two. Now, Swiatek will start the final as a favorite again, however, Sakkari will be full of confidence after her win against Gauff. A packed crowd is expected to be treated with some great tennis by these two WTA stars on Sunday.