Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova Prediction, Weather and Indian Wells 2024 Live Streaming Details:

The second round of the Indian Wells 2024 will have a Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova clash. The encounter between the two tennis stars is set to be a close encounter. Jessica Pegula is one of the home favorites to win the tournament and will be backed by a partisan Indian Wells crowd.

However, her opponent Anna Blinkova is more than capable of causing an upset. The Russian stunned the tennis world by beating Elena Rybakina at the Australian Open, and will back herself for a run at the Indian Wells as well. But The SportsRush predicts Jessica Pegula to win the match in three sets.

What is the Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova head-to-head?

Jessica Pegula leads to head-to-head 3-0 against Anna Blinkova. The American is still unbeaten in her matches against the Russian. The duo last met at San Diego in 2024, when the American won in three sets.

Where to watch Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova live?

The Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova match will be telecasted live on Tennis Channel across the United States at . Also, the match will be live to watch on Tennis TV across the world.

What is Jessica Pegula’s ranking?

Jessica Pegula is currently ranked number 5 in the world. However, the American reached her career best ranking of number 3 in October 2022.

How much prize money has Jessica Pegula won?

Jessica Pegula has enjoyed a successful career so far. The 30-year-old has won four singles titles in her career and earned prize money of $12,869,591 so far in her career.

Has Jessica Pegula won Indian Wells?

Jessica Pegula has failed to win the Indian Wells title so far in her career. The American will look to change her record in California in the coming season. Pegula will start Indian Wells 2024 as an outside favorite to win the title.