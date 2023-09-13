“I Said That After the Wimbledon Final…”: Former World No. 1 Believes Novak Djokovic Holds Upper Hand Against Carlos Alcaraz

Jul 16, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Novak Djokovic (SRB) change sides for the last time during the men s singles final on day 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Murray has reiterated his belief about Novak Djokovic by saying that the Serbian is still the best player in the world. Djokovic lost the Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz and many people thought it was the changing of the guard from old generation to the new. Murray was amongst those who was cautious about making such a claim just yet and had said after the Wimbledon final that he Djokovic still has many successful years ahead of him.

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic have been great rivals and friends having grown up playing tennis together from a junior level. Murray knows Djokovic since U-16 days, and the Brit thinks that the Serbian will win more Grand Slams in his career. Carlos Alcaraz is the closest competitor to Djokovic right now but Murray believes that the Spaniard is yet to reach Djokovic’s level.

Andy Murray believes Novak Djokovic is still the top-dog

Novak Djokovic lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling Wimbledon final which lasted for five sets. The young Spaniard got the better of Djokovic and many fans’ thought it was the passing of the torch from the older generation to the young one.

Alcaraz’s victory felt significant as it was his first Wimbledon title and that too against one of the all time greats, Novak Djokovic. After the final, Andy Murray claimed that he believed it was not a passing of guard and the Serbian will win more titles, and the Brit turned out to be right.

Murray was speaking after Djokovic’s US Open win and talked about the time he mentioned Djokovic will keep winning more slams after his Wimbledon defeat. Murray believes that Djokovic is still far from done and will aim to win a few more Grand Slams.

He further added that the youngster are still far away from reaching the quality of the Serbian and that the 36-year-old will be favorite going into Grand Slams next year.

“I said that after Wimbledon, everyone was saying it was a changing of the guard, but it wasn’t for me. It was quite clear Novak had won two of the first three slams and was very, very close in the final of Wimbledon. He proved that he’s the best player in the world again yesterday and like I said it’s up to the youngsters to improve enough to take him.”

Andy Murray was confident in his prediction about Djokovic and his future in tennis, and the Brit is proved right. Djokovic looks the best player in the world again and his only close competition is Carlos Alcaraz.

Murray feels that Alcaraz needs more time

Andy Murray believes that Carlos Alcaraz will improve his performances and gain more consistency in coming years. The Brit further said that Alcaraz is the closest competition for Novak Djokovic in terms of winning big titles but still lacks the consistency required to leave a legacy. Andy Murray further added that he believes Alcaraz will reach Djokovic’s level soon.

“I don’t think he’s going to stop at 24 titles, but you never know how long it will last. Physically, motivation, whether someone like Alcaraz improves – he’s an amazing player Alcaraz, he’s brilliant, but to do what Novak is doing on a consistent basis is different. It’s not the same as doing it for 15-20 weeks a year like Novak is doing, every time he steps on the court. I do think that Alcaraz will soon get to that level but I don’t think this is going to be the last time that Novak wins a Grand Slam.”

Murray has predicted Djokovic to still win big titles and Grand Slams and with the Serbian going strong, it’s hard to argue with his statement. Djokovic will aim to win titles again and write new chapters in his rivalry with Alcaraz in the next year.