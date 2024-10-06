“I Was a Nervous Wreck”: Chris Eubanks Reacts to Andy Roddick Using Comical US Open Fan Edit on Him

Ideally, a player heads back home or moves to the next tournament’s destination following a loss, but Chris Eubanks did neither after losing in the first round of the US Open 2024. The American player stayed in Flushing Meadows for the entire duration of the Grand Slam as part of the broadcasting team. More than a month after this experience, the 28-year-old admitted to being “nervous” on Andy Roddick’s podcast.

The Georgia native took on three duties – analysis, commentating, and interviewing. He explained how each of the three tasks required completely different skill sets.

“Oh, my god. I was so nervous during those pre and post-match interviews at the Open this year. You have no idea. That’s totally different… The analyst stuff, calling a match, and doing pre and post-interviews – three totally different skill sets,” Eubanks said.

At one point in the episode, the host played a clip made by a fan. This video was a compilation of Eubanks’ most iconic on-court interviews during the major tournament.

The former World No.29 reacted to the same by appreciating the fan for creating this montage. But he also reiterated how nervous he was feeling before the interviews with Frances Tiafoe and Jannik Sinner. “This is a great edit! I was a nervous wreck before those interviews,” Eubanks wrote.

This is a great edit! I was a nervous wreck before those interviews https://t.co/rStqvfB1oU — Christopher Eubanks (@chris_eubanks96) October 5, 2024

There were a few moments during the New York-based Grand Slam when Eubanks fumbled and seemed to be underconfident, especially while hosting the on-court interviews. The nervousness even led to the 6ft 7” individual making an error.

Eubanks’ mistake after the all-American semifinal

Chris Eubanks was given the task of conducting the on-court interview with Taylor Fritz following the latter’s win over Frances Tiafoe in the all-American semifinal battle. During his chat with Fritz, Eubanks mistakenly mentioned that Tiafoe had taken a 2-0 lead in the duel.

However, Fritz instantly corrected his colleague and mentioned the actual score without embarrassing him.

“Frances came out, played some really good tennis to get up two sets to love… two sets to one, sorry,” Eubanks said in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Despite making those insignificant mistakes throughout the two weeks, the tennis world seemed to enjoy watching Eubanks take on the role of a broadcaster. It could signal that a successful career as an analyst/announcer could very well be on the cards for him in the future.