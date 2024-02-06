Steve Johnson vs Chris Eubanks Dallas Open Tennis Round 1 Match Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details

The 2024 tennis season is set to continue with the much-anticipated Dallas Open. The Dallas Open 2024 has its first all-American clash on Tuesday afternoon (Dallas local time), not before 1.2o PM as it will be Steve Johnson vs Chris Eubanks which will dominate the day session’s proceedings.

Steve Johnson has started the Dallas Open as a qualifier. The American has already played in two matches to reach the main draw. The 34-year old comfortably defeated the German Timo Stodder in straight sets in the first match. Johnson followed it up with a thrilling 3-sets victory against Terence Atmane in the final qualifier to win a place in the main draw.

On the other hand, Chris Eubanks is coming off a disappointing Australian Open campaign. The World No.33 lost in the second round of the ‘Happy Slam’ as he was defeated by Andrey Rublev. However, it was the manner of his defeat which was concerning. The American did not make a mark for himself and suffered a straight sets loss against the Russian.

Now, all the eyes are on the Steve Johnson vs Chris Eubanks encounter in Dallas. The American duo will look to impress the fans and would fancy their chance of a victory. Eubanks will go in as the favorite, however, Johnson is the man in form. The duo have met on two occasions in the past and Eubanks has enjoyed the better of this rivalry with a 2-0 head-to-head lead. The SportsRush predicts Chris Eubanks to win in three sets.

According to Betfair, Christopher Eubanks is 2/5 to win the match while Steve Johnson is 21/10. Eubanks will start the match as a favorite, but the game could go into tiebreaks, as it has on both the previous occasions between the duo. The weather is expected to be partly cloudy with 48% humidity, with temperatures hovering around the 19-20 degrees Celsius mark in Dallas.

This will be the third-ever Steve Johnson vs Chris Eubanks men’s singles match on the ATP Tour. The duo first met on the grass court in Newport in 2019, when Eubanks won the match in straight sets. Eubanks won two tie-breaks to win 7-6, 7-6. Later, the duo faced off again in Orlando in 2021, when Eubanks again won in straight sets.