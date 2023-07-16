“Lacoste Would Be Proud of Crocodile Tears!”: Novak Djokovic’s Iconic Wimbledon Celebration Goes Viral

World No.2 Novak Djokovic is all set to take on World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon 2023 Championship Final on Sunday. The Serbian ace was clinical in his semi-final victory over Jannik Sinner. Taking the match in straight sets, there were moments of controversy featuring Djokovic.

One of those moments apparently involved some enthusiast in the crowd mocking Djokovic for missing out on his first serve in one of the games. Djokovic had to stop on his serve momentarily and initially reacted with a clap, which was humorous for most of the crowd. And after he won that game on his serve, he looked at the fan to mock him back with a sarcastic crying reaction.

Will Wimbledon 2023 be remembered for Novak Djokovic? Most certainly so

Regardless of Sunday’s result, Novak Djokovic’s taunt will surely go down as iconic in the tournament’s history. Usually, players are advised by their coaches to be restrained and unperturbed when it comes to crowd reactions. However, Djokovic showed that not only can he regroup quickly, but he has a great sense of wit and humour while also ensuring that he is focussed more on winning the point against the opponent to have the last laugh against his critics.

In fact, such was the impact of Djokovic’s celebration that the tennis community was lauding the defending champion rather than criticising him. On many instances, the World No.2 himself has been critical of the Wimbledon crowd over the years, despite having won the title 7 times at the All England Club. This could be perhaps due to Djokovic’s off the court controversies or opinions. On the other hand, over the years, Djokovic seems to have come below his biggest rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal when it comes to being extremely popular despite not hailing from the United Kingdom.

Former British No.1, Tim Henman is of the opinion that poor umpiring calls and hecklers from the crowd only motivate Djokovic further to win from adverse situations, while claiming that sometimes the Serbian deliberately seeks such situations. Here are some fan reactions of the same –

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2023 final: When to watch?

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz final is being highly anticipated and we predict that the Serbian will clinch a record-equaling 8th title on Sunday night at Wimbledon. The match is scheduled to begin on Centre Court at 9 AM EST with the weather expected to be largely cloudy in London.