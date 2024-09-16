“If You Have a Problem with Jessica Pegula, It’s Your Fault”: Andy Roddick Takes Subtle Dig at US Open 2024 Finalist’s Haters

Jessica Pegula has become somewhat of a polarizing figure in American tennis. Despite her success on the court, she often finds herself at the receiving end of criticism from tennis enthusiasts, many of whom seemingly love to use her as their favorite punching bag. Whether it’s due to her background or style of play, even her triumphs haven’t made her the most likeable player to a certain group of fans. However, Andy Roddick thinks otherwise.

The former World No. 1 has nothing but praise for the US Open 2024 finalist and doesn’t understand why anyone would have an issue with her.

“If you have a problem with Jess, I think it’s your fault. She’s generally well-liked, which is rare in the course of history in our sport.”

The fact that Roddick admires Pegula was clear during his discussion on the Served With Andy Podcast, where he spoke about her positive qualities and how her personality stands out in the often cut-throat world of tennis.

Roddick wasn’t the only one singing Pegula’s praises. Tennis legend Kim Clijsters also chimed in, saying:

“I think the quarter-finals for her was a big moment for her win. It was a huge relief for her, and she got to take her tennis career to the next level, which was super important for her. She is so level-headed and mature, and her strength is her consistency.”

These strong endorsements from two respected figures in tennis speak volumes about Pegula’s impact on the sport.

It’s clear that for Roddick, the World No.3 represents a rare breed of athlete—someone who is not only successful but also well-rounded and respected. Apart from Roddick, Bouchard too backed Pegula recently from X trolls.

Bouchard defends Pegula against billionaire heiress criticism

Pegula’s rise in the tennis world hasn’t come without its fair share of detractors, some of whom have taken aim at her billionaire heiress status. Recently, she was accused on social media of having it “easy” in her career because of her family’s wealth, with critics questioning whether her success at the US Open was truly earned.

However, Pegula found a defender in fellow player Genie Bouchard, who stepped in on X to push back against the unfair comments. Bouchard made it clear that Pegula’s success is a result of hard work and dedication, not her background.

Money can’t buy a US Open final lol https://t.co/mw1fOMuf2W — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) September 9, 2024

Pegula has repeatedly proven that she’s earned her spot among the tennis elite, no matter what her critics may say.