Fact Check: Did Andrey Rublev Swear at the Line Judge in English Before Dubai Tennis Championships Default?

Claim: Andrey Rublev abused the line judge in English, dropping the f-bomb

Following a sensational default from the semi-final of the Dubai Tennis Championships, Andrey Rublev has become a hot topic of discussion. The Andrey Rublev ranking went to No.6 after the match too. After losing a point against Alexander Bublik in the semi-final, his frustration boiled over as he yelled at the line official. He believed his opponent had hit the ball long but it was not ruled out.

After his confrontation, Rublev was approached by the ATP supervisor and informed of his default. The official said the Russian used the f-word to cuss at the line official. In the video posted by Tennis TV on X (formerly Twitter), Rublev and the umpire are heard discussing the issue. The latter used the phrase ‘f****ng moron’, which he claimed the player yelled, to detail the reason for the disqualification.

Fact: Andrey Rublev did not use any English cuss words

In many videos posted online, Rublev can be heard shouting in English. However, he evidently did not use any abusive words. Rather, he yelled about how the ball was out and how it wasn’t given. There is no solid proof that he used the f-word or any other English swear words.

Andrey Rublev stood by this, saying he never used ‘f***er’ or any other such word. While he admitted to losing his cool and yelling at the line official, he firmly refused to concede he verbally abused him.

Reason for myth: Officials used English translation in video

The major reason for Rublev’s default was the line judge’s complaint that the World No.5 swore at him. However, unlike the aforementioned false claim, the latter had stated that Rublev used a Russian insult, which he said he understood. The official apparently knew how to speak Russian, therefore understanding the abuse the tennis pro yelled at him.

However, in the video Tennis TV shared, Rublev and the supervisor discuss the matter completely in English. This included the translated version of the alleged swear word reported by the line official. The cameras picked up the supervisor saying Rublev used the words ‘f****ng moron’. This led many fans to believe that the 10-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist actually used the English insult and dropped the f-bomb. However, the supervisor was simply using the translated phrase of ease of discussion, rather than the Russian phrase which the line judge complained about.

This is a case of facts being lost in translation. It remains unclear whether Andrey Rublev swore at the line official or not. However, the fact is that he did not say anything abusive in English. If he did insult the line judge, it would have been in Russian, as many speakers on X claimed.