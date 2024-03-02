Ugo Humbert vs Alexander Bublik Prediction, Preview and Live Streaming Details of Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 Final

The final match of the Dubai Tennis Championships will be Ugo Humbert vs Alexander Bublik. Humbert defeated defending champion Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3 in the first semi-final to book his place. On the other hand, Alexander Bublik and Andrey Rublev had a see-saw match until the last point of the last set, when Bublik got a walkover. The reason was Andrey Rublev’s default for yelling at the chair umpire.

The stage is set for a thrilling final and there will be a new champion at this ATP 500 event this time. The SportsRush predicts Ugo Humbert to win his match against Alexander Bublik owing to a better rank and better form in 2024. The temperature in Dubai will be around 26 degrees Celsius with 18 km/h wind speed and 57% humidity. There is no chance of rainfall.

Where to watch Ugo Humbert vs Alexander Bublik live?

The Ugo Humbert vs Alexander Bublik match will be live at around 10:00 am on the Tennis Channel in the US. In the UK, it will be live on Sky Sports.

What is Alexander Bublik’s net worth?

The net worth of Alexander Bublik is somewhere between $4 million and $5 million. His earnings in prize money from his career is $6,107,321.

What is the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 prize money?

The winner of the Dubai Tennis Championship 2024 gets $550,140. The runner-up gets $296,000, and the semi-finalists get $157,755. The distribution goes on in descending order thereon.

What is the Ugo Humbert vs Alexander Bublik h2h?

The head-to-head between Ugo Humbert and Alexander Bublik is 0-0. They have never met in any main draw before.

How many ATP titles has Ugo Humbert won?

Ugo Humbert has won 5 ATP titles in his career so far. They are – The 2020 ASB Classic in Auckland, The 2020 European Open in Antwerp, The 2021 Halle Open, The 2023 Moselle Open in Metz, and the 2024 Open 13 Provence in Marseille.

With Humbert’s form, if he wins the Dubai Tennis Championships, it will be his 2nd ATP title in 2 months this year.