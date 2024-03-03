What is Ugo Humbert’s Net Worth?

Image Credits: Aug 29, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Ugo Humbert of France serves to Matteo Berrettini of Italy on day two of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

As he becomes the talk of the town after winning the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships, here is a look at Ugo Humbert’s net worth and other details.

Advertisement

Name Ugo Humbert Net Worth Around $5 Million DOB June 26 1998 (25 years old) Nationality French Marital Status In a relationship with Margot Moretto Occupation Tennis professional

How much has Ugo Humbert won in prize money?

Ugo Humbert has won $5,972,597 USD in prize money as of March 2, 2024. Before the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024, Humbert had won $5,422,457 USD in career prize money. This is in fact more than Ugo Humbert’s net worth.

Where does Ugo Humbert live?

Born in Metz, France, Humbert lives in Luxembourg, less than an hour away from his native place.

Advertisement

How many ATP titles has Ugo Humbert won?

Ugo Humbert has won 6 ATP titles. The 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships was Humbert’s sixth ATP Tour title, his second at the 500 level. Interestingly, Humbert boasts a 6-0 record in finals, meaning he has never finished runner-up in any tournament. His first title was the 2020 ASB Classic and the first ATP 500 trophy was the 2021 Halle Open.

What is Ugo Humbert’s ranking?

The Ugo Humbert ranking is 18th. However, the ATP live rankings suggest his title triumph in the ATP 500 event will see him climb to World No.14 next week.

Who are Ugo Humbert’s sponsors?

Humbert is yet another Lacoste athlete in the upper echelons of tennis. He uses Wilson equipment. Other sponsors include Bastide Medical, DLSI, and Waterdrop.