Athens Hotel Honors Special Guest Aryna Sabalenka With Unique US Open Tribute

Aryna Sabalenka justified her decision not to participate in the 2024 Olympics. Wanting to avoid playing on the clay courts at Roland Garros immediately after the grass-court season, Sabalenka made her way to the USA much earlier than the remaining players on the WTA Tour.

Because of this extra practice at the North American hard courts, Sabalenka won the US Open series. She now celebrates her success by taking much-deserved time off the tour and holidaying in Athens.

Sabalenka has dominated the US Open series like no other. Following an unexpected quarterfinal loss at the Canadian Open 2024, the Belarusian turned things around by winning the Cincinnati Open 2024. The 26-year-old remained in red-hot form by winning the US Open 2024.

A huge advocate for mental health, the World No.2 decided to take a break from the WTA Tour and enjoy her victories over the past month. With her latest social media activities, it now seems as though the three-time Grand Slam winner has turned into a part-time travel influencer.

After staying in New York to attend certain media obligations and events after the conclusion of the Grand Slam, Sabalenka has now made her way to Greece.

As seen in her Instagram Stories, the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel in Athens is hosting her. Apart from dubbing the view “paradise,” the Minsk native also gave insights into the hotel’s kind gesture.

As seen in the subsequent Instagram Story, the hotel welcomed her with a few photos from her recent triumph at the Flushing Meadows alongside a personalized note.

Sabalenka was touched by a sweet gesture from the hotel she is staying in Athens. pic.twitter.com/4ZqZlsAjRL — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) September 15, 2024

Considering that Sabalenka has 2.3 million followers, the Greek hotel’s kind gesture will certainly generate publicity. Sabalenka has been visiting Greece frequently, and her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, is likely a key reason for her trips, despite her enjoyment of the country.

Why does Sabalenka often make trips to Greece?

Aryna Sabalenka often posts on Instagram regarding her latest trips to cities she’s traveling for tennis. However, Greece is one destination with no WTA-level tournament, which she often uses as a vacation spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryna Sabalenka (@arynasabalenka)

Her latest trip to Athens isn’t the only time she has visited Greece this year. After the French Open 2024 concluded, Sabalenka enjoyed some time off before the grass-court season in Greece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryna Sabalenka (@arynasabalenka)

Considering that her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, is Greek, her frequent trips to Greece aren’t surprising. Additionally, her constant trips to Greece might motivate the WTA to add a 250- or 500-level event in the country.