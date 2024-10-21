“I’m Going to Be So Tight!”: Ben Shelton Reacts to Potentially Playing Rafael Nadal at Davis Cup 2024

With the Six Kings Slam done and dusted, there is only one tournament remaining – the Davis Cup 2024 – before Rafael Nadal retires. The attention of the entire tennis world has now shifted to the upcoming team event. Ben Shelton, who will also make his way to Malaga for the international competition, wondered what his mental state would be if he potentially faced Nadal.

During the UTS Frankfurt tour, Shelton had a discussion with French player Gael Monfils regarding Rafa’s participation in the Davis Cup 2024. The two first wondered if David Ferrer would allow the 38-year-old to set foot on the court for the singles matches.

“Will Rafa play singles? Because like, are they make him retire in doubles?” Shelton asked before Monfils replied, “Rafa is Rafa, you know? If he feels ready they will make him play. 100%.”

The conversation took a quick turn when Shelton put forth an imaginary situation – his encounter with the King of Clay. Just the mere thought of playing against the hometown hero put the American youngster under pressure.

“It’s his choice, right? If it’s our match – he ends up playing me – I’m gonna be so tight… This is my nightmare. I am praying that it happens, I am praying that it doesn’t happen,” Shelton said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UTS Tour (@u.t.s_tour)

The USA and Spain are in different sections of the draw. The two nations can only play against each other in the final. The United States will face Australia while Spain will play the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

From what their squad’s strength suggests, it seems as though a USA-Spain final matchup is on the cards. In this situation, Nadal would have the perfect opportunity to cap off his career in a similar manner to how it began a couple of decades ago.

Nadal helped Spain defeat the USA in the Davis Cup 2004 final

Rafael Nadal emerged as one of the best young players on the tour with a solid performance in the Davis Cup 2004 finals.

Despite having Juan Carlos Ferrero – the French Open 2003 winner – on the squad, Spain decided to allow an 18-year-old Nadal to play the singles matchup against then-World No.2 Andy Roddick.

The teenager would back his team captain’s insane decision by clinching a shocking 6-7, 6-2, 7-6, 6-2 win over a Grand Slam winner. Eventually, the European side would go on to win the matchup 3-2, lifting the trophy.

Rafael Nadal has often highlighted the impact this tournament has had on his career. Known for being a patriot, Nadal often plays his best when representing his country. Hence, signs are pointing to the fact that his career might come full circle by potentially contributing to Spain’s win in the Davis Cup 2024.