Is Novak Djokovic Playing in Miami Masters 2024?

Mar 11, 2024; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Novak Djokovic (SRB) hits a shot in his third round match against Luca Nardi (ITA) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic just suffered one of the most shocking losses of his 19-year career. Going up against the World No. 123 Luca Nardi, who qualified in the main draw of the Indian Wells 2024 as the “Lucky Loser”, Djokovic was expected to breeze past the Italian. Instead, the Serb was stunned by the 20-year-old, suffering a 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 upset.

While fans of the 24-time Grand Slam winner will be disheartened after a subpar performance, they will be pleased to learn that Djokovic has vowed to participate in the Miami Masters 2024 later this month.

Following his 2nd loss of the 2024 season, Novak Djokovic shed light on his availability for the Miami Masters 2024. Having not played either of the two – Indian Wells Masters and Miami Masters – in the last five years, Djokovic in a post-match press conference, did reveal that he missed playing at the ATP 1000 tournaments based in the United States.

“I wasn’t enjoying not playing the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and Miami) last couple of years. I really wanted to come (this year) and I really enjoy being both in Indian Wells and Miami,” Djokovic said following his third-round loss.

When particularly asked about his schedule, the World No.1 did indicate that he was going to be present in South Florida in the coming week.

“Miami is there, so let’s see,” he said of the next Masters date, as reported by France 24.

The Miami Masters 2024 is one of the most prestigious tournaments on the tennis calendar. With all healthy players looking to participate in the event in Miami, fans can expect Novak Djokovic to participate and redeem himself by making a push to lift the championship trophy.

How many times has Novak Djokovic won the Miami Masters?

Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi jointly hold the record for the most Miami Masters titles, having won the event 6 times.

Djokovic won the event in his first finals appearance in 2007. After suffering a finals loss in 2009, the Serb went on to win the tournament for two straight years in 2011 and 2012. Once again, after Andy Murray’s win in 2013, Djokovic had an incredible run in Miami, winning the ATP 1000 tournament in 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Novak Djokovic last participated in the event in 2019. After dominating in the first few matches, the then #1 seed suffered a shocking loss to Roberto Bautista Agut in the fourth round.