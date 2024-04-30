Comedian Andrew Schulz Declares Ryan Garcia ‘Face of Boxing’ Following Upset Victory Over Devin Haney: “Lit the Internet on Fire”

A large chunk of the boxing community had turned into naysayers towards accepting the fact that Ryan Garcia could beat Devin Haney in their recently concluded fight. But all of them, including the noted comedian, Andrew Schulz, appreciated ‘KingRy’s’ in-ring performance against ‘The Dream’ Haney. The 40-year-old comedian also went one step ahead of everyone else in the latest episode of his YouTube podcast, ‘Brilliant Idiots’. Schulz agreed with his co-host’s idea of Garcia being the current “face of boxing” while appreciating the 25-year-old’s performance in his last match.

The buildup to the Garcia vs. Haney fight was a pretty chaotic one. The current WBC super lightweight champ, Haney, also accused Garcia of being a “co*aine” abuser during the pre-fight press conferences. But things got even more tense as Haney shoved Schulz’s hailed fighter during the time of their face-off.

Schulz counted all of these as major factors behind the Garcia vs. Haney fight gaining insane popularity on the internet. The fact that ‘KingRy’ managed to come up on top of this highly touted fight also presents a case for considering his opinion about Garcia. Schulz said,

“He’s by far the most entertaining character of boxing…the guy lit the internet on fire.”

A look at Garcia’s social media account also showcases that the 40-year-old comedian isn’t too wrong in his assessment. In Schulz’s words, Garcia may have “lit the internet on fire” with his win over Haney. But a look at his out-of-the-ring ventures will reveal that ‘KingRy’ has been doing the same in other ways as well.

Ryan Garcia garners huge attention with latest music album

The 25-year-old boxing star made an entry into the world of music with the release of his rap song, ‘Blessed, Highly Favored’ on the day of his fight with Haney. However, a current look at Garcia’s rap song will reveal that it has already garnered 1.2M views in just 10 days of its release.

Hence, it’s quite understandable that Garcia has been shaking up the web with his music as well. A recent post from ‘KingRy’ also revealed that he would go on a world tour once the video of ‘Blessed, Highly Favored’ hit 1M views on YouTube.

Now that the song has already crossed the 1M mark, several fans would be awaiting Garcia’s announcement about the dates of his world tour shows. Thus, in true essence, Schulz labeling Garcia as “the current face of boxing” might not be an outrageous claim after all.