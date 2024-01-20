Is Sloane Stephens Pregnant? Shock Loss at Australian Open 2024 Fuels Speculations

Aug 28, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Sloane Stephens of the United States hits to Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil on day one of the 2023 U.S. Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

“Is Sloane Stephens Pregnant?” was the question on many fans’ minds after the American star suffered a shock third-round defeat to Anna Kalinskaya in the 2024 Australian Open. Despite her quashing the rumors recently last year, speculations arose once again due to her underpar and uninspiring performance at the tournament.

Advertisement

After defeating Olivia Gadecki in the first round, Stephens upset #14 seed Daria Kasatkina in the second. However, she ended up on the receiving end of an upset, losing to Kalinskaya in the third round. Despite winning the first set after a long tiebreak, Stephens lost her way, allowing the Russian to win the next two sets to win 7-6(8), 1-6, 4-6.

Despite the rumors flying around, the answer to the question “Is Sloane Stephens Pregnant?” is no. There has been no change or development in this situation since she last refuted a claim about expecting a child in October 2023. Commenting on an Instagram post from Stephens, a fan asked whether she was pregnant and talked about her physical condition. The former World No.3 hit back with an emphatic no, rhetorically asking the fan if she was pregnant.

Advertisement

Stephens, though, has spoken about wanting many children (via Tennis Up To Date). She is open to fulfilling her wish via various means like freezing her eggs, surrogacy and adoption as well, in addition to being pregnant.

“I’ve always said I want to carry a baby, have a surrogate and adopt. I want a lot of kids, but we will see what happens.”

She also revealed that she had had her eggs frozen during the off-season and planned to do it again. The process allows her to focus on her career without worrying about the timing of her pregnancy.

“Is Sloane Stephens Pregnant?” is a question that has followed the American star throughout a great career

Sloane Stephens was hailed by many as the successor to Serena Williams. Despite winning the 2017 US Open, she has not lived up to the billing. Regardless, she has had a fulfilling career and is widely loved by fans. Apart from her Grand Slam victory, she has won six WTA titles for a total of $17,995,686 in career prize money. This also includes the 2018 Miami Open title.

Her apparel is sponsored by FP Movement while Head takes care of her equipment needs. Other sponsors and endorsements include Cornerstone, Mercedes-Benz, Colgate, doTerra International, and Universal Thread. Her net worth is approximately $20 million (Celebrity Net Worth).

Advertisement

After a relationship with fellow tennis player Jack Sock, Stephens dated USMNT soccer star Jozy Altidore (NY Post). The couple, childhood friends in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, tied the knot in January 2022 in Miami after years of dating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their wedding celebrations were largely muted and restricted only to close relatives.

Stephens entered the 2024 Australian Open as World No.44. She is slated to take part in the upcoming Qatar Open.