“It Only Takes 1 Tournament!”: Connors Rubbishes Bookies’ Odds to Back Djokovic for Wimbledon 2024 Win

In the lead-up to Wimbledon 2024, Jimmy Connors has stirred up the tennis world by questioning the popular favorites and tipping Novak Djokovic as a potential champion if he’s in good health. Connors, known for his astute analysis and unfiltered opinions, highlighted Djokovic’s unparalleled ability to dominate matches with his movement and endurance.

He emphasised that any player who would face a gruelling draw before taking on Novak Djokovic, would have an extremely tough task of defeating the 7-time Wimbledon champion. Connors also highlighted that Djokovic would always hold a big advantage because of it being a Grand Slam.

When Brett Connors highlighted that in the United States, Jannik Sinner is the bookies’ favorite at +165 while Carlos Alcaraz is second at +175. Brett also added that Novak Djokovic came in third on that list, initially at +350 but it further came down in his favor to +250 after news came in that he is fit to play the tournament and his potential road to the final seems easy on the eye.

Listening to all that, Jimmy Connors emphasised more on Novak Djokovic and his chances at the competition.

“You got to look at Djoker. He may be the third favorite….. But he has won the tournament 7 times. “If he’s healthy and feeling good, then why wouldn’t he be right up there as the favorite?,” Connors was quoted as saying.

Despite Djokovic’s relatively lacklustre 2024 season, Connors suggested that a player of the former World No.1’s calibre only needs one tournament to regain momentum and confidence.

“Sure, he’s had a tough season so far, but champions like Djokovic thrive under pressure. Wimbledon could be his stage to turn it all around. “Djokovic has this incredible knack for wearing down his opponents. His movement on the court is like no other, and his stamina is second to none,” Connors added.

While Novak Djokovic is Jimmy Connors’ favorite to win Wimbledon 2024, perhaps the latter is already visualising a rematch of the 2023 final in this year’s final as well. Connors talked up Carlos Alcaraz more than Jannik Sinner in his analysis.

Will Carlos Alcaraz Be the Biggest Threat for Novak Djokovic? Jimmy Connors Thinks So

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has impressed Jimmy Connors as he agreed with Brett that he has the game on grass to dominate his opponents for a long time. Connors could well be seeing himself in the young Spaniard for his flamboyant style of play.

“Alcaraz has that fearless spirit and having already won a major, he knows what it takes to perform on the big stage,” Connors remarked.

Interestingly, Carlos Alcaraz could emulate Jimmy Connors’ huge achievement at the age of 21 if he manages to defend his Wimbledon title successfully. Connors, in his time, as great a player he was, managed to win 2 Wimbledons between 1974 and 1982.

When it comes to Jannik Sinner being considered the favorite for being the World No.1 and winning in Halle recently, Jimmy Connors is not completely convinced with the hype surrounding the Italian for Wimbledon. He highlighted his losses against Novak Djokovic in the last 2 years at the Grand Slam for making his point.

Connors believes that Sinner would need tremendous mental strength to win the title.

“Sinner’s had tough outings against Djokovic in the past. Facing Djokovic at Wimbledon, where his game shines brightest, is a different challenge altogether. “Sinner’s got all the skill but being the favourite can be a double-edged sword. The expectations and the spotlight can sometimes weigh heavily,” Connors concluded.

Connors’ insights reflect his deep understanding of the nuances of Wimbledon and the unpredictable nature of tennis tournaments. His perspective adds layers to the ongoing debates among fans and analysts as they anticipate another thrilling chapter in the storied history of the All England Club.