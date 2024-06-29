Jannik Sinner’s Coach Shares Unseen Video of World No.1 and Novak Djokovic Before Wimbledon 2024 Practice: WATCH

With all the news circulating about Novak Djokovic being fit to play at Wimbledon, Jannik Sinner’s coach shared an unseen video that will warm Djokovic fans’ hearts. Darren Cahill, the Australian coach who helped Jannik Sinner climb the no. 1 spot in the ATP world rankings, shared it on X.

Darren Cahill shared two videos in his post. In the first one, Cahill filmed himself walking out into the Centre Court, where Djokovic and Sinner could be in the background. The 2nd video had both the players playing a practice match together.

Although they practiced in front of an empty crowd, the fans online couldn’t have been more interested. Both Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic were playing soft shots to each other, almost like warming up before a big game.

Now, keep in mind, that Djokovic is coming after a serious knee injury. His recovery has been rather hasty, something that made experts like Andy Roddick doubt his return to Wimbledon so quickly. Nevertheless, Djokovic is here and he will play at Wimbledon, a piece of news that’s bound to make his superfans like Pavvy G very happy.

No better experience in tennis than walking onto @Wimbledon Center Court. Novak & Jannik enjoying a pre tournament practice session. pic.twitter.com/uJwd9Mv3LL — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) June 27, 2024

Although Jannik Sinner won the practice match between them 6-3, 2-1, Novak Djokovic was looking quite good, as per multiple sources. It is not only important for Djokovic to participate in one of the most important Grand Slams of the year, but also for the tournament itself.

Novak Djokovic can never be ruled out of contention but the only issue he might have is that he is coming directly off an injury and it’s never easy to perform at the highest level right after recovery.

However, Djokovic thinks of himself as 27 and that is probably why he likes to practice, play and even hang out with his juniors like Sinner, Alcaraz, Medvedev, Rune, etc.

Djokovic even revealed in an interview with Tennis Majors a few months ago that he is more comfortable with them than he ever was with the likes of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at his peak.

“If I were to compare my relationship with them to the one I had with Federer and Nadal, the relationship with my younger fellow players is much better, nicer. I enjoy it,” Djokovic was quoted as saying.

Fans will hope for a Djokovic vs Sinner final this year at Wimbledon. Both the players are on the opposite sides of the draw this year since Sinner is the No.1 seed and Djokovic got back up to become the No.2 seed because of Carlos Alcaraz slipping to No.3 recently in the ATP rankings.