“It’s a Great Feeling”: Carlos Alcaraz Reveals Which Shot Gives Him Joy

Carlos Alcaraz marched on into the second week of the US Open with a convincing win against Dan Evans. The Spaniard displayed resilience and determination to overcome the young Brit and secure a spot in the fourth round as the defending champion. Alcaraz played a lot of drop shots throughout his match and mentioned in the post match conference that playing a perfect dropshot gives him joy.

In a high-octane match against Dan Evans at the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz showcased his versatility and creativity on the court. Alcaraz’s skillful execution of this finesse shot has not only brought him joy but has also inspired a surge in its usage by fellow players on the circuit.

The joy of a perfect dropshot

Carlos Alcaraz needed four sets to get the better of Dan Evans and progressed to the next round at the US Open. Alcaraz is using dropshot as a lethal weapon this tournament and is turning towards the unorthodox shot more often to win points.

Alcaraz was asked about his affinity for the drop shot, and he provided a quirky response, the Spaniard said he enjoyed the feeling of seeing his opponent struggle to get to this dropshot and lose a point. He further added that winning a point with a dropshot makes him try more variations of the same shot.

“It’s a great feeling (smiling). You know, when I hit the dropshots, and the opponent couldn’t reach it, it’s a great feeling. I mean, I feel like I’m gonna do another one. “

Interestingly, even established players like Daniil Medvedev have commented on the rise of drop shots against them, acknowledging the impact of players like Alcaraz. This trend has prompted Medvedev to emphasize the need for improvement in defending against these tricky shots, further highlighting the growing prominence of the drop shot in today’s tennis landscape.

Choosing the right shot

Speaking to the media after his win, Alcaraz highlighted the importance of picking the right shot in a rally to win the points. In the midst of high-pressure matches, Alcaraz’s ability to select the most suitable shot for the situation has enabled him to become one of the best players in the world.

The world number 1 admitted that he struggled to find the right shot when he was younger but has developed a habit of playing the perfect shot over time.

“When I was young, I’m playing, you know, under-12, under-14 tournaments. In my mind come a lot of different things before hitting the shot. Probably the dropshot, big forehand, go to the net, you know, multiple things, you know, and sometimes it was tough to find the right one. For me, you know, when I was younger, it was difficult sometimes. But right now I think most of the time I find the right one, but sometimes I struggle, you know, to hit good shots because of that.”

Carlos Alcaraz’s love for the drop shot, coupled with his ability to wield it effectively, has been one of the major factor behind Spaniard’s success. With big matches coming up against Sinner and Medvedev, Alcaraz will have to use all his weapons from his arsenal to succeed.