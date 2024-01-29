Who Will Play in the Dallas Open? Player Field, Dates & Schedule for Upcoming ATP 250 Event

The Dallas Open marked a return to the ATP Tour tournament in 2022, nearly 40 years after it last happened. It is a hard-court Men’s tennis tournament that is held in the city of Dallas, Texas. After garnering much attention in the past two years since its return after 1983, The Dallas Open has attracted many important names in Tennis. This year too, it promises to be a big event. Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, and Christopher Eubanks are the four big competitors from the US.

The tournament, held on the campus of Southern Methodist University, will run from 5th February to 11th February this year. Some other names competing are Adrian Mannarino, Miomir Kecmanovic, Max Purcell, and Jordan Thompson, from France, Serbia, and Australia for the last two respectively.

Tiafoe, Paul, and Shelton are at World Rankings 14, 15, and 16, respectively, followed by Mannarino of France at 17. The three top Americans, still in their youth, will be the ones to look out for this season. Tiafoe, whose rise to fame was reaching the US Open 2022 semi-final, failed to make an impact at this year’s Australian Open. He was knocked out in the second round by Thomas Machac of the Czech Republic.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DALOpenTennis/status/1744760401093366052?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Paul, on the other hand, had a slightly longer run than Tiafoe at the AO. The semi-finalist from last year reached the third round of the tournament before being knocked out by Miomir Kecmanovic. Kecmanovic is a contender at the Dallas Open this year, and there could be another potential Paul vs Kecmanovic showdown in Texas.

Ben Shelton was equally impressive with his performance Down Under. But, he too couldn’t make it beyond the third round. After beating Roberto Bautista Agut, Shelton also beat Chris O’Connell in the second round. Shelton lost to Mannarino 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 4-6. At 21 years of age, Shelton even dared to feud with the all-time GOAT Novak Djokovic and managed to come off as the more graceful one. It was also a major talking point in the Netflix series ‘Break Point’.

Shelton and Tiafoe have also been generating headlines for off-court reasons. Tiafoe for his relationship with his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield in Netflix’s ‘Break Point’ Season 2, and Shelton for his dating rumors with fellow American tennis star Coco Gauff.

Besides, Paul, Tiafoe, Shelton, Kecmanovic, and Mannarino also look in great form. After the latter two’s performances in the Australian Open, reaching the fourth round, both these players will be hungry to win an ATP Tour title.

How has the Dallas Open been so far?

At last year’s Dallas Open, Taylor Fritz was a semi-finalist. He lost to Djokovic in the Australian Open quarter-finals. There too, he faced Chinese player Wu Yibing. Yibing managed to get through after Fritz won the first set 7-6 (7-3). Yibing won the next two sets 7-5, 6-4, and entered the finals.

The other semi-final had John Isner similarly beat JJ Wolf. After losing the first set 3-6, Isner won 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) to get into the finals. In the finals, Isner lost to Yibing. Isner, who has a record of taking a tie-breaker set to the maximum limit, once again battled every set in a tie-breaker. Unfortunately this time, the result didn’t go in his favor.

In the 2022 edition of the Dallas Open, it was an American Reilly Opelka who beat Jenson Brooksby to clinch the trophy. Who will win it this time around?

The Dallas Open will be streaming live on Tennis TV. The exact schedule chart for this year hasn’t been out yet.