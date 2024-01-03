Rafael Nadal Ignores 2023 Dominic Thiem Comment About Him, Makes Huge Prediction After Defeating Ex-US Open Champion

Rafael Nadal started his 2024 campaign with a win against Dominic Thiem in straight sets. After the match, Nadal was graciously full of praise for his counterpart and predicted a bright 2024 season for Thiem. This comes as a surprise since Thiem apparently does not consider Nadal as someone relatable.

Advertisement

Dominic Thiem has been struggling with injuries since 2021. The former World No.3 won the US Open in 2020, which was his last Grand Slam win. The Austrian star has been battling with a wrist injury since the last few seasons but according to Nadal, Thiem is a quality player who was just going through a bad patch.

Talking about injuries in mid-2023, Dominic Thiem admitted that Stan Wawrinka was a bigger inspiration to him than Rafael Nadal. According to the Austrian, the 22-time Grand Slam champion has always been winning big matches immediately after returning after injuries but that was not the case with Wawrinka. Thiem could relate more with the Swiss Grand Slam champion’s journey than the Spaniard.

Advertisement

However, after their recent encounter at Brisbane International Tennis tournament, Rafael Nadal feels Dominic Thiem has a good chance to rise in the rankings if he stays injury-free. Nadal empathised with Thiem, as he further added that he knows how hard it is to come back from an injury. Perhaps, he must have not been aware of Thiem’s 2023 comment on him. Nadal was quoted as saying in a press conference –

“I think for him it’s been a tough beginning after the injury. I think he started the year again with the ambition to make a positive year & to finish the year with a much higher ranking. I think if he is able to win matches & to recover the confidence in himself, I don’t see him being in a ranking close to 100, no. I see him in a much higher ranking, honestly.”

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem have played some memorable matches over the years. Rafael Nadal now leads the head-to-head 10-6. The duo met in back-to-back French Open finals in 2018 and 2019, both of which ‘The King of Clay’ won.

Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem clash in Brisbane

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem faced off in the first round at the Brisbane International Tennis tournament. The Spaniard won the match in straight sets as he picked up his pace and sustained a high quality of tennis as the match progressed. Nadal won the first set 7-5 before cruising through the second set 6-1. This was Nadal’s first victory on the ATP Tour since the first round of the Australian Open 2023, in which he beat Great Britain’s Jack Draper.

Both the tennis stars have struggled with injuries in recent times. However, with both of them back in action for the 2024 season, it will be interesting to see how they perform this season. After defeating Thiem, Nadal is set to face Australia’s Jason Kubler in the next round at the Brisbane International on Thursday at 6.30 PM local time (3.30 AM EST). This will act as a perfect warmup tournament for the Spaniard, before the Australian Open 2024.