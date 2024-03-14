Serena Williams Workout Routine: Ab Exercises That Keep The 23-Time Grand Slam Champion Fit

As she continues to maintain her fitness even years after retiring, fans are curious about the Serena Williams workout routine. Not long ago, the American legend posted a video of her doing dead squats. Such core training has helped her regain fitness in a short period after giving birth to her second daughter in August 2023.

Advertisement

Here are three of the many ab exercises she does, as per Essence:

1. Dead Squats are an essential part of Serena Williams’ workout routine

In a video posted on Instagram in January 2024, Williams is seen doing dead squats with heavy weights just months after delivering her second child. She said her fitness levels are not what they usually are, but she is working on getting back there.

Advertisement

To do this exercise, first rest the barbell on safety pins with a weight that allows you to do execute the movement properly. Tighten your ab muscles to feel the burn on the core when lifting the barbell off the pins. Do the squat slowly, with legs apart. While this is primarily a workout for the quadriceps and glutes, it works immensely for the core as well.

2. Plank

A classic plank does not seem like the most intense exercise, but is amongst the most effective (and simple) for the abs. Keep your elbows aligned with your shoulders for the perfect position. Aim for a 30-second plank, at the very least, per set to get results. You can increase the duration or work in modifications as you get better and stronger.

Advanced modifications like plank push-ups, side plank, and mountain climbers provide an incredible all-round ab workout once you have mastered the classic. Tennis pros like Williams incorporate such exercises into their regimen.

3. Dumbbell side bends

This is the ideal exercise to workout the oblique ab muscles. Firstly, choose a dumbbell with an appropriate weight. Then, simply stand with your feet slightly apart and bend as low as possible on the side where you are holding the weights. Beginners can do to this while seated. Advanced individuals, meanwhile, can up the weight and hold a dumbbell in both arms. Ensure that legs do not bend and the back stays straight.

Advertisement

Fitting these three exercises into your routine could get you started on your journey to being fit like Serena Williams.