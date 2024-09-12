‘Federer Has Greater US Open Legacy Than Nadal and Djokovic’: John Isner, Jack Sock Recall Swiss Star’s Iconic Night Matches To Highlight Point

The 2024 US Open may have closed a significant chapter in tennis history, but its defining moments over the years undeniably belong to the legendary Big Three—Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. Each of these titans had iconic runs at the US Open, leaving a mark on the tournament. Whether it was Federer’s dominance in the 2000s, Nadal’s passionate victories, or Djokovic’s mental and physical mastery, New York became the stage for many of their greatest moments.

In a recent episode of the Nothing Major Podcast, the hosts Sam Querrey, John Isner, Jack Sock and Steve Johnson, reminisced about the era when Federer was the ultimate US Open icon. They discussed how his grace and elegance on the court, combined with his off-court persona, captivated the New York audience. Federer wasn’t just a champion on the court; he was an ambassador of the sport, and his charisma transcended tennis.

The podcasters unanimously agreed that Federer’s presence at Flushing Meadows was unmatched, noting his record-breaking five consecutive US Open titles from 2004 to 2008.

Following the discussion, fans took to the comments section, sharing their thoughts about Federer’s influence and expressing how much he’s missed.

These reactions highlighted how Federer’s absence from the tour, especially at the US Open, is still felt by the tennis community.

The podcast itself, featuring former American players, allows fans to interact and pose their burning questions. This dynamic gives listeners insight into tennis history, but also keeps them engaged in the ongoing discussions surrounding today’s game.

Before the start of the US Open 2024, the tournament’s organisers ran a poll reflecting on Federer’s legacy, with many recalling his greatest outfits and matches. His ability to pair fashion with performance, like his stylish all-black ‘Darth Federer’ kit in 2007, made him a fan favorite and elevated him beyond just an athlete.

It’s clear that Federer’s impact on the US Open is far from forgotten. Despite his retirement, his influence continues to shape how fans view the tournament and its champions.