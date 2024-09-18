mobile app bar

Jack Sock Opens Up on How Andy Roddick Made Him Say NSFW Words in Front of Novak Djokovic and Serbian PM

Rishika Singh
Published

Novak Djokovic and Jack Sock, Image Credits: © Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

The Nothing Major podcast has been delivering some hilarious and insightful stories from the world of American tennis, especially when it comes to the wild behind-the-scenes moments during Davis Cup tournaments. With guests like Jack Sock and Sam Querrey, the show is full of anecdotes that give fans a glimpse into the fun chaos that once defined the U.S. Davis Cup team.

One of the best stories came from Jack Sock, who recounted a particularly unforgettable moment from a 2010 Davis Cup tie in Serbia.

During the trip, Sock was tasked with giving a speech at Novak Djokovic’s restaurant, with the Serbian Prime Minister in attendance. What Sock didn’t realize at the time was that Andy Roddick had sneakily inserted two humorous words “slippery pickles” into his speech for a laugh.

“I had no clue what I was saying,” Sock recalled. “I think it went like, ‘We have a saying that the States that goes, I hope everyone plays well this weekend but whoever can hold onto the slippery pickle till the end will win.’ ” 

But Roddick wasn’t the only one who had fun at others’ expense. In another moment of peak hilarity, Roddick and James Blake roped in Sam Querrey for some public embarrassment.

The two set up a karaoke machine in the hotel lobby and coaxed Querrey into belting out Britney Spears’ iconic hit, Hit Me Baby One More Time. As Blake recalled, “He sang, danced, and went crazy. We thought he’d be embarrassed, but when he finished, he asked to do one more!”

These kinds of stories make it clear that while the U.S. Davis Cup team took their tennis seriously, they knew how to have fun. Fans have been eating up these behind-the-scenes moments and are now eagerly hoping for a crossover episode between Nothing Major and Andy Roddick’s The Roddick Show. Considering the shared history and comedic antics between these players, that crossover would undoubtedly be a riot.

