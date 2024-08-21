Jannik Sinner’s Physio Giacomo Naldi’s Controversial Indian Wells 2024 Photo Goes Viral Courtesy Journalist Ben Rothenberg

mobile app bar

Rishika Singh
Published

Jannik Sinner's Physio Giacomo Naldi's Controversial Indian Wells 2024 Photo Goes Viral Courtesy Journalist Ben Rothenburg

Image Credits: Giacomo Naldi’s Instagram Profile

Jannik Sinner’s recent doping drama has taken a new twist, and this time it is his physio, Giacomo Naldi, who is at the center of the storm. A photo from Indian Wells 2024 showing Naldi with a bandaged finger has gone viral thanks to journalist Ben Rothenberg, who dug deep into the details.

The image has sparked heated discussions online, with many fans and critics alleging foul play in Sinner’s failed doping tests.


Naldi, who was responsible for applying a cream containing a banned substance while treating Sinner, is now facing intense scrutiny. Although he has been cleared of any intentional wrongdoing, the fact that this cream, which is known to cause a burning sensation, has raised eyebrows.

Fans are divided; some are defending Naldi and Sinner, arguing it was an innocent mistake. Others believe there is more to the story, questioning why such leniency was shown.


Some people are convinced that the outcome might have been a harsh suspension rather than just a slap on the wrist if it had been any other player. The tweet from Rothenberg, highlighting the situation and sparking a flurry of reactions, only fueled the fire. 

Naldi’s Role and Future in Sinner’s Team

Giacomo Naldi joined Jannik Sinner’s team earlier this year. He came on board to bring a fresh approach to Sinner’s physical conditioning, with high praise from Sinner and coach Darren Cahill.

But with this controversy hanging over him, Naldi’s future with the team now seems uncertain. If Sinner and Cahill decide to cut ties, Naldi might find it tough to secure another position in the tennis world given the cloud of suspicion this incident has cast over him.

The situation has left fans and the tennis community buzzing with speculation. While Naldi might not lose his job immediately, the long-term impact of this controversy could be significant. For now, all eyes are on how Sinner’s team handles this tricky situation moving forward.

