Jannik Sinner Comes Up With Witty Reply for Explaining Recent Success on Grass: WATCH

Tanmay Roy
Published

Jul 14, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Jannik Sinner (ITA) reacts to a point during his match against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on day 12 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Jannik Sinner bagged a straight sets win against Miomir Kecmanovic to enter the Round of 16 at Wimbledon 2024. After his win, when asked about what makes him so special on grass, Sinner had the wittiest answer ready. The Italian said that one has to be ‘kind’ to grass, perhaps taking a lesson from a spiritual guru’s manual that the vibrations you give out matter.

However, Sinner smiled while he said it, which meant that it was a sarcastic answer. And that left the crowd and the interviewer in splits.

Sinner knew he cleverly dodged the question as he could not divulge secrets behind his sudden improvement on the surface, which was visible in his Halle Open win prior to Wimbledon.

When Wimbledon tweeted a snippet of his interview, here’s how fans reacted:

If there is an element of truth though, in what Sinner said, then it is his mentality that stands out from the rest which is making him a more versatile player by the day.

Jannik Sinner Aims to Overshadow His Seniors at Wimbledon 2024

Sinner may not have a straightforward answer to give publicly for his skills on grass, but he is surely doing something right that others aren’t. While Carlos Alcaraz remains a looming threat, the World No.1 is proving to the world that he remains a strong contender to win his maiden Wimbledon title this year.

Sinner’s mentality is beast-like as he genuinely believes he can win on any surface against any opponent. On the other hand, his seniors such as Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas have not made a strong impact on grass despite playing at Wimbledon for so many years, because of no marked improvements in their game

Many players also dub themselves as specialists of a certain type of surface, which actually hinders their progress. In Grand Slams, it is essential to not falter under pressure and have the endurance of playing 5 sets.

For example, Zverev just lost a match against Alcaraz from winning position at the French Open 2024 final. Medvedev lost on multiple occasions, including the 2022 Australian Open, from the jaws of victory. The same goes for Tsitsipas. Sinner might have an edge over them in that respect, as he has shown better composure in Grand Slams.

Either way, the Italian has yet to go on and win Wimbledon. That would go a long way in making him known as a hard court specialist.



