Jannik Sinner Gets Trolled For His Hairdo As Photo Emerges of Italian Watching National Side Play Venezuela in Fort Lauderdale

Tanmay Roy
Published

Image Credits: Jannik Sinner Instagram official account

Jannik Sinner, a proud Italian, was watching his country play against Venezuela in a soccer match on March 21st. Taking a break from tennis, Sinner enjoyed the soccer match from the stands. But it was the poor player’s hairdo that dominated the news.

Jannik Sinner was supposed to play his Round 2 opening match of Miami Open 2024 against Andrea Vavassori. But all men’s matches are suspended until further notice due to heavy rains; and Sinner used it to his advantage to go and watch Italy play.

Italy are here in Miami for a 3-day camp, playing friendly matches against Venezuela and Ecuador. The match was taking place in Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It is the home of Miami CF of Major League Soccer. where World Cup winner Lionel Messi currently plays.

As Sinner was watching that match from the stands, his head full of hair was getting all frizzy on an overcast day in Florida. He traveled 17.6 miles from Hard Rock Stadium, Miami gardens to Chase Stadium, which takes an average of 22 minutes by road.

Italy won that match 2-1 in the end, with Mateo Retegui scoring both goals for them. Darwin Machis was the goal scorer for Venezuela. The game was tight at 1-1 by halftime, with Retegui scoring at 40th minute and Machis at 43rd. It was the 80th minute goal by Retegui again that won them the match.

Sinner was welcomed by Italy’s head coach Luciano Spalletti and their legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. After the match, Sinner was seen sharing some memorable moments with the Italian team. They were shared on Instagram by the Azurri’s official handle. Besides his passion for F1, Sinner is also crazy about soccer.

Jannik Sinner to complete his match against Vavassori before moving ahead

Jannik Sinner and Andrea Vavassori will play their second round match only after Saturday, now that matches are suspended till then. As per official timings, they are supposed to resume play at 4pm on Saturday i.e. 23rd March, but there no updates as of yet. Sinner currently leads in the match with 3-2 score in the first set.

Since the local time is 4pm on Saturday, so is the Eastern Time for the match. The match will stream live on the Tennis Channel in the US and Sky Sports in the UK. The weather in Miami suggests that the temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius, with 37 km/h wind speed and 81% humidity. But the precipitation is 100%, suggesting a chance of heavy rainfall still.

