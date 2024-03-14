Miami Masters 2024 Players List and Dates For Men’s And Women’s Draws Revealed

Apr 2, 2017; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland (L) and Rafael Nadal of Spain (R) prior to their match in the men’s singles championship of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Following the conclusion of the Indian Wells 2024, tennis enthusiasts will divert their attention to the Miami Masters 2024. The 1000-level tournament is one of the biggest events on the tennis calendar, with the top players from ATP and WTA already announcing their commitment to play in South Florida from 17 March to 31 March 2024.

The women’s singles draw of the Miami Masters will be held on 18 March 2024 while the men’s singles draw will take place a day later, on 19 March 2024.

In the men’s draw of Miami Open 2024, the top 10 ranked players in the world namely Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Hubert Hurkacz, Casper Ruud and Alex de Minaur, will set foot on the courts at Miami.

Further, American fans will also be delighted to learn that all of the top four players from their country, i.e. Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, and Frances Tiafoe, will also be present for the event.

Among others, European stars such as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov, Karen Khachanov, and Ugo Humbert will also participate and be expected to make a deep run in the second ATP 1000 Masters of the season.

Unfortunately, some big names withdrew from the tournament. Rafael Nadal, who also withdrew from the Indian Wells 2024 a day before his clash against Milos Raonic, will not be traveling to Miami. Joining Rafa is Nick Kyrgios, who will also miss the event based in Delray Beach.

The women’s draw looks just as exciting as the men’s tournament. While the likes of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and Elena Rybakina headline the event, other top 10 WTA players such as Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, Qinwen Zheng, Marketa Vondrousova, Jelena Ostapenko, and Muchova Karolina are also set to be present.

Some of the more exciting players, outside the top 10, who have committed to play at Miami Gardens include – Maria Sakkari, Madison Keys, Liudmila Samsonova, and former Grand Slam winners Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber.

Similar to the men’s draw, the Miami Open has also had a few withdrawals from the women’s draw. Apart from injury-riddled Paula Badosa, the likes of Petra Kvitova and Belinda Bencic will miss the top event too starting from next week.

Here are some more details on the Miami Masters 2024 tournament –

Miami Masters 2024 prize money

The Miami Masters 2024 has a total prize pool of $17,600,000 USD.

Position Prize Money (USD) Winner $1,100,000 Runner-up $585,000 Semifinal $325,000 Quarterfinal $185,000 Round 4 $101,000 Round 3 $59,100 Round 2 $34,500 Round 1 $23,250 Q2 $13,500 Q1 $7,000

Miami Masters 2024 live streaming

The Indian Wells 2024 will be live on the Tennis Channel in the USA. In the UK, it will be live on Sky Sports. Viewers can also stream the event on Tennis TV.

Most Miami Masters Titles winners

Andre Agassi and Novak Djokovic jointly hold the record for the most Indian Wells titles won. They both won 6 each. In the women’s singles category, Serena Williams leads with 8 titles in Miami, while Steffi Graf is second with 5 titles.

Miami Masters 2023 winners

Daniil Medvedev defeated Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-3 in the final to win the Miami Masters 2023 ATP title. In women’s singles, Petra Kvitova defeated Elena Rybakina in the final, 7-6, 6-2.