Jannik Sinner Injury Update: World No.1 Opens Up On US Open Semi-Final Scare

The semifinal contest between Jannik Sinner and Jack Draper got over in just three sets. Despite the straight-sets win for the Italian, the encounter consisted of several notable moments. Sinner hurting his wrist and requiring a physio was one incident that left the tennis world in a frenzy.

The two youngsters were part of the most entertaining rally of the 3-hour 3-minute battle during the ninth game of the second set. Playing some solid defense, Sinner eventually took a hard fall. However, he would quickly get back on his feet and hit a huge forehand winner.

Instead of celebrating the tough point that he won, the World No.1 was in excruciating pain as he held his left wrist. From what the replay depicts, the 23-year-old had an awkward landing on his wrist. He carried on by playing the game and requested a physio during the changeover.

While he was receiving treatment, the San Candido native did seem to be uncomfortable. However, over the next 50 minutes, he played near-perfect tennis to clinch a 7-5, 7-6, 6-2 victory.

However, he gave a positive update when talking about his wrist injury during the post-match interviews, his answers suggesting that he avoided a major injury.

“The physio loosened it up very fast on court, so after I felt okay in the beginning. Then after it went away by playing, which is good.

“Let’s see how it is tomorrow when it’s cold. It’s gonna be a different feeling. Hopefully is nothing to concern about. I’m quite relaxed, because if it’s something bad, you feel it straightaway a bit more,” Sinner said.

It’ll be interesting to see just how much this injury affects Sinner’s performance against Taylor Fritz in the final on Sunday. He will definitely use these two days judiciously, rehabbing his left wrist.