“Jannik Sinner Is Ready to Win a Major”: Ferrer Refuses To Rule Alcaraz as Favorite in Potential US Open Clash

As the US Open unfolds, tennis fans find themselves on the brink of a potentially explosive clash between two of the sport’s most promising young talents – Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. The prospect of these rising stars meeting in the quarterfinal has captured the imagination of fans and experts alike. Former player David Ferrer has added his insight and claimed that Jannik Sinner is ready to win a Grand Slam and Alcaraz is not the outright favorite.

Former Spanish star, David Ferrer mentioned that Sinner has to improve on his physical ability to win the big prize. The Spaniard feels that Sinner is not very far away from Alcaraz and that he is not too far away from winning a Grand Slam himself.

Jannik Sinner catching up with Carlos Alcaraz

David Ferrer feels that Jannik Sinner is not far away from reaching Alcaraz’s level of tennis and is ready to win a Grand Slam. Sinner and Alcaraz are on course to meet in the potential semi-final at the US Open and the duo have already delivered some memorable matches.

Ferrer feels that Sinner’s win at Toronto has made him more confident to win a Grand Slam. In his analysis, Ferrer pointed out that both players have already showcased their remarkable talents and are positioned as standout competitors in the tournament.

“I feel that they’re pretty even. Carlos has already proven his abilities and his capacity by winning two Grand Slam titles, but Sinner won in Toronto and I think that he is ready to win his first major too. With Djokovic, Alcaraz and Sinner.”

Sinner and Alcaraz are carving their paths through the US Open. As the tournament progresses, their potential quarterfinal face-off becomes increasingly tantalizing. Sinner defeated his fellow Italian Sonego in straight sets, while Alcaraz will face Lloyd Harris to secure his place into the next round.

Ferrer’s analysis of Sinner’s game

David Ferrer believes that Jannik Sinner is on the right path in this development as a player and is constantly improving. The Spaniard feels that the 23-year-old has to improve some small details of this game to reach the level of Alcaraz and challenge him for major titles and Grand Slams. Ferrer further added that there is a lot of scope for improvement in Sinner’s game.

“He is getting better each year. Perhaps physically he hasn’t developed as quickly as Carlos, but he is on the right path. Jannik’s future is bright since there is a lot of room for progress in his game – above all, going to the net and serving. If he improves small details, he is going to be one hell of a player.”

As the US Open unfolds, the looming prospect of a quarterfinal clash between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz has already excited the tennis fans’. Whether Sinner is indeed ready to win a Grand Slam and whether he would upset the formidable Alcaraz, if they meet, remains to be seen.