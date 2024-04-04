Jannik Sinner Favorite to Break Impressive 2020s Rafael Nadal Prize Money Record at Monte Carlo Masters 2024

In the four tournaments that Jannik Sinner played in from January-March 2024, the Italian youngster had a deep run in each one of them. After his title wins in the Australian Open 2024 and the Rotterdam Open 2024, Sinner finished as a runner-up at the Indian Wells Masters 2024. However, the 22-year-old took no time in redeeming himself, winning the Miami Open 2024. With the clay court season kickstarting at Monaco, Jannik Sinner has a great chance to surpass one Rafael Nadal prize money record of this decade if he makes it to the finals of the Monte Carlo Masters 2024.

Winning the Australian Open 2024, the Rotterdam Open 2024, and the Miami Open 2024 earned Sinner an estimated $3.71 million. Whereas, the Indian Wells Masters 2024 semifinals appearance resulted in the Grand Slam winner acquiring $325,000. So far, Sinner has racked up a total of $3,961,288 in the 2024 season, as per ATP.

A win at the Monte Carlo Masters 2024 will result in Jannik Sinner taking home a cool $990,052 and a runner-up finish will get him $540,638. Either of the two will be enough to surpass the record Rafael Nadal accomplished in 2022 – collecting the most amount of prize money by any men’s singles professional tennis player in history within the first four months of the year.

Back in 2022, Rafael Nadal won the Melbourne Summer Set, the Australian Open, the Acapulco Open, and reached the Indian Wells Masters finals. With the virtue of finding such immense success within the first four months of the year, Nadal won $4.35 million in prize money.

A win at the Monte Carlo Masters 2024 will get Jannik Sinner’s earnings for the year to $4.8 million by mid-April. Whereas, a runner-up finish will get his earnings up to $4.5 million.

Jannik Sinner career prize money earnings

Jannik Sinner has already crossed $21 million in prize money in his career so far, courtesy his incredible 2023 season and start of the 2024 season. This is at the age of 22. Only Carlos Alcaraz is younger than him, who has managed to cross the $20 million mark in the men’s game.

Sinner and Alcaraz are both favorites to cross the $30 million mark by the end of the 2024 season. Both the players are also likely to face each other in the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters 2024 if they advance till that stage as Sinner is set to be the No.2 seed, while Alcaraz would be the No.3 seed.