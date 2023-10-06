“I’m Not Gonna Lie”: Carlos Alcaraz Admits Novak Djokovic Lives Rent Free in His Mind

Ahead of the Shanghai Masters, Carlos Alcaraz spoke about Novak Djokovic and the race to the No. 1 rank they are both currently engaged in. He revealed that he has the Serb on his mind during every practice session, primarily concerning the year-end No.1 race. The young star also claimed that thinking about Djokovic pushes him to train better.

Alcaraz and Djokovic are in a tight race for the coveted year-end No.1 spot. The latter currently has a lead, but the former will be in action at the Shanghai Masters. Winning the ATP 1000 tournament will be a huge boost in Alcaraz’s pursuit to atop the table. He will want to narrow the gap as much as possible at every step.

Novak Djokovic always on my mind, says Carlos Alcaraz

The Shanghai Masters is the headlining event of the Asian swing and returns to the calendar after four years. With 1000 points for the taking, almost all high-ranked players are set to participate. Djokovic was initially slated to feature but pulled out later. Carlos Alcaraz, in his maiden Asian campaign, will hope to take advantage of his absence and get closer to the targeted year-end No.1.

In a media interview before the ATP tournament, Alcaraz was asked if he thinks about Djokovic a lot. He laughed and replied that the World No.1 occupies his mind every time he practices. The Spaniard said he trains and plays intending to end the year as the No.1, hence Djokovic stays in his mind during practice.

“Almost in every practice, I am not going to lie. I train with a goal. I go to the tournaments with a goal. To try to end the year as No. 1. Novak Djokovic is on my mind in almost every practice.”

Alcaraz was further asked about his thought process when thinking about Djokovic and their two-man race. He said it pushes him to give his best during training. He added that he needs to practice his best and give it his all if he is to usurp the 24-time Grand Slam winner’s top spot.

“I have to practise my best. I have to go for 100 per cent in every ball to be able to catch him.”

Alcaraz also mentioned Djokovic giving his 100 per cent every time he takes to the court, saying that is something he wants to emulate. The 20-year-old evidently draws a lot of inspiration from his legendary rival. He wants to stand up to the Big 3 member and is vocal about wanting to prove himself in Djokovic’s reign.

Alcaraz targeting a second consecutive year-end No.1

Alcaraz entered the 2023 US Open ranked No.1 and a favorite to defend his title. He, however, stumbled in the semi-final while Djokovic went on to lift the crown. They exchanged the top ranking once more as Alcaraz dropped down to No.2. In the Asian swing, though, he has a golden opportunity to whittle the gap down. With Djokovic not participating, a good run in the Shanghai Masters can get the two-time Grand Slam winner closer. Alcaraz had a semi-final finish at the China Open. While he would have wanted to win it, he will take any points he can to achieve his goal of the year-end No.1 rank.

Djokovic has points to defend in the upcoming stretch, having won the ATP 500 Astana Open and the ATP Finals last year. Alcaraz, meanwhile, did not play this leg of the season in 2022 and has no points to defend. The Spaniard has frequently spoken about wanting to win the year-end No.1 title for the second year in a row. With the ATP Finals, Paris Masters, and three 500 tournaments yet to come, Alcaraz has a fair chance to come out on top of the closely contested battle. He will give it his all in his quest to stand up to one of the Big 3 and win the cherished title.