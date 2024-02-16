Los Cabos Open 2024: Who is Playing in It, Prize Money Breakdown, Points on Offer, Where to Watch in USA and UK

Ever since the Australian Open 2024 concluded, tennis tournaments started taking place all around the world. The ATP Calendar is buzzing with Tours, and the next stop in the journey is the Los Cabos Open 2024 in Mexico. It is held in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico. This year will mark the 8th edition of the tournament that started in 2016.

The Los Cabos Open is part of the ATP 250 Tour Series and will take place from 19-24 February. Several main draw entrants have already enlisted their names for the tournament. In the ascending order of their seeds, they are Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Christopher Eubanks, Roman Safiullin, Miomir Kecmanovic, and Max Purcell. The wildcard entrants are Ernesto Escobedo, Rodrigo Pacheco Méndez, and Diego Schwartzman. While the first two are from Mexico, Schwartzman is a wildcard entrant from Argentina.

No player will play on this tour via the ‘Protected Ranking’ system. The 2023 edition was won by Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, who defeated Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 in the final. Tsitsipas, as a second-seeded player, will look to defend his title, although Minaur has the ATP Rotterdam on his mind where he will look to exact revenge on Andrey Rublev in the quarter-final.

The winner of the Los Cabos Open will get 250 ATP points. The finalist will get 150 points and the semi-finalists will get 90 points each. Quarter-finalists get 45 points and second-round exit gets 20 points. There are no points for first-round exit.

The tournament can be watched online live on Tennis TV. In the USA, Tennis Channel will stream it live and for the UK audience, it will be Sky Sports.

The Los Cabos Open prize money breakdown

For the 2024 edition of the Los Cabos Open, the total prize money on offer is $915,245 which is a 7.36% increase from the 2023 edition. That makes it $852, 501 for last year. Since the breakdown for the 2024 Los Cabos Open isn’t out yet, here’s the breakdown for the 2023 edition:

