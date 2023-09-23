“Novak Djokovic Is the Best, Bar Any Sport”: Former US Open Finalist One-Ups Rafael Nadal With Tom Brady Comparison

In the realm of sports, legends often intersect and share admiration for one another’s achievements. Just recently, Rafael Nadal bestowed the title of the “best in tennis history” upon Novak Djokovic. Now, former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski has taken the admiration a step further, hailing Djokovic as not just the best in tennis but the best athlete in the world, likening him to the iconic NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

The parallels between Djokovic and Brady, both known for their longevity and dominance have raised to comparisons between the duo. Djokovic and Brady enjoy a healthy relationship too as Tom Brady was present at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to witness Djokovic win the US Open.

Greg Rusedski hails Novak Djokovic as the best athlete

In a recent interview, Rafael Nadal, one of Djokovic’s greatest rivals, offered high praise for the Serbian tennis sensation. Nadal commended Djokovic as the “best in tennis history,” acknowledging the Serbian’s incredible achievements and unrivaled consistency in the sport.

Greg Rusedski, a former British No. 1, elevated the praise for Djokovic even further. As reported by tennis365, Rusedski asserted that Djokovic is not just the best in tennis but the finest athlete in the world, drawing parallels with NFL legend Tom Brady. Rusedski’s comparison between Djokovic and Brady underscores the Serbian’s exceptional status in the world of sports.

“Novak to me is the best athlete on the planet at the moment bar any sport. I don’t care what sport you are talking about. His consistency, what he is doing on court and what he is doing at his age – nobody has done before apart from Tom Brady with the Super Bowl wins.”

The bond between Novak Djokovic and Tom Brady

Novak Djokovic and Tom Brady share more than just accolades. Their unique connection extends to their dietary habits, as both athletes are renowned for their meticulous approach to nutrition. Djokovic adheres to a gluten-free diet, while Brady is famous for his strict diet regimen, including a plant-based diet.

Their commitment to nutrition reflects their unwavering dedication to maintaining peak physical condition and pushing the boundaries of their respective sports. Djokovic and Brady’s discipline and longevity in their careers have earned them a status few athletes ever achieve.

In the world of sports, crowning a “greatest athlete” remains a contentious and subjective endeavor, as the nature of different sports and the eras in which athletes compete make direct comparisons challenging. However, Novak Djokovic’s remarkable journey, coupled with the admiration and accolades from tennis legends like Rafael Nadal and fellow athlete Tom Brady, highlights his transcendent status in the realm of sports. Djokovic’s relentless pursuit of excellence, unwavering commitment to his craft, and undeniable impact on tennis make him a true sporting icon.