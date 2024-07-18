Jannik Sinner Trumps Other Celebrities in Massive Business-Related Feat in London

Jannik Sinner might not have left SW19 with the results he would’ve wished for. Unfortunately, the Italian lost a five-set thriller to Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2024. However, Sinner remains one of the most popular sports personalities in the world, having witnessed his billboards with 3 sponsors put up in several iconic locations around London.

Jannik Sinner was participating in his first Grand Slam as the World No.1. This was the perfect opportunity for several brands that he endorses, to shoot advertisements with him. Gucci, Lavazza and La Roche-Posay have flooded billboards around London’s Piccadilly Circus, the Tube, taxis and others, strategically placing their brands with Sinner’s lively face on them.

A few days after the Grand Slam ended, Jannik Sinner shared photos of these billboards on his Instagram story.

Jannik Sinner is all over London and this shows that tennis remains one of the biggest sports in the world! pic.twitter.com/MtxjjDh1f3 — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) July 18, 2024



Clearly, this shows just how profitable Jannik Sinner is for different brands. Apart from being one of the best players on Tour, the 22-year-old has also developed into an extremely marketable athlete. This level of success in tennis is respected everywhere and it has made Sinner beat other celebrities who are on the payroll of these famous brands.

According to Jannik Sinner’s official website, a brief description of his collaboration with each of the three brands has been mentioned.

Gucci: I have added Sinner has made a splash in the fashion world, partnering with the globally recognised Italian fashion house Gucci. With this collaboration, the brand ambassador has officially proved his courtside fashion game is just as strong as his tennis.

La Roche-Posay: Sinner has formed a solid partnership with La Roche-Posay to promote excellence in sports and skincare.

Lavazza: The famous Italian coffee brand Lavazza naturally chose to sponsor Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner. Lavazza’s campaign “Jannik beyond Sinner” gives an authentic, behind-the-scenes glimpse at the sports star’s life.

Jannik Sinner net worth and other business deals

Sinner approximately earns an estimated $5 million per year from his existing deal with Lavazza, according to CUBOPRO. His biggest deal at the moment is reportedly with Nike, which will last till 2032 and fetch him $15 million per year.

It is expected that Gucci and Rolex will be after Nike when it comes to the financial value of their partnerships with Sinner. Other European brands such as Alfa Romeo, Technogym, and Parmigiano Reggiano are also his sponsors.

Due to his association with such high-profile brands, coupled with his earnings from tennis, the reported Jannik Sinner net worth is of $15 million. This 2024 season, Sinner has managed to collect a total of almost $5.6 million from prize money, per ATP Tour.

The World No.1 has diversified his revenue streams at such a young age due to his stake in Foxera Holding, which comprises of two real estate companies and one finance-related company in Monte Carlo. It has made his assets nearly reach a valuation of $50 million.

One thing is certain. the Italian’s market value and earnings are not going down anytime soon as he is also the brand ambassador of tennis around the world.