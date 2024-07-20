Jessica Pegula Reacts to USA Stars Helping Break 20-Year-Old Duck in Latest WTA Rankings

WTA has released its latest rankings and it’s the first time in 20 years that five American women tennis players made it to the top 15. The last time this happened was in 2004 when Lindsay Davenport, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Jennifer Capriati, and Chanda Rubin made it to the top 15.

The five American women who currently made it to the top 15 include world number two Coco Gauff, world number six Jessica Pegula, world number nine Danielle Collins, world number 14 Madison Keys, and world number 15 Emma Navarro. Reacting to the fabulous news, Pegula took to social media and commented, “Let’s go girls”.

This definitely is great news for American tennis fans who couldn’t get this moment for 20 years and finally have five strong, talented, and exceptional women in the world’s top 15. The list contains the names of women who have revived tennis in the USA and have been a dominating force in the sport for some time now.

A great season for Gauff, Pegula, Keys, Collins, and Navarro so far in 2024

Gauff, Pegula, and Keys’ 2024 season started with their presence in the top 15 but despite suffering from injuries, the first two were successful in maintaining their positions. Gauff, who leads the ranks, is also the current US Open champion, having beaten Aryna Sabalenka to the title last year.

Gauff was also able to reach the semi-final in Roland Garros this year, her third consecutive Grand Slam semi-final which helped her ascend to the career-time high ranking of world number two. She is followed by Pegula, who is currently the world number six but has a career-time high ranking of world number three in singles.

Pegula also grabbed her first-ever grass-court title after winning the Ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin. Similarly, Keys enjoyed a great clay season as she won the title in Strasbourg while she reached the semifinal in Madrid and the quarterfinal in Rome.

Meanwhile, Collins and Navarro have been the surprise elements as the two undoubtedly had a successful season. Collins, who is maybe playing her last season, was able to clinch the Miami Open title, her first-ever WTA 1000 title, followed by a title in Charleston. She also reached the final in Strasbourg where she lost to Keys.

Navarro, on the other hand, made it to her first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal in Wimbledon 2024. She had also beaten Gauff in the process. The five women will now be looking forward to representing their country in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Olympics will be followed by the US Open where all of them will be getting the opportunity to play on their home soil. While Gauff will be trying her best to defend her title in front of her home crowd, the other women will also be hoping to leave a mark.