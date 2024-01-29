“Jannik Sinner Should Receive More, Daniil Stayed Up Till 4 AM”: Aryna Sabalenka Winning Same $2.1 Million Check for Australian Open Title Riles Up Some Fans

The 2024 Australian Open concluded after two weeks of thrilling action with Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka winning the men’s and women’s singles titles. Some fans on X (formerly Twitter) created controversy by objecting to the equal prize money both athletes received.

Currently, the four Grand Slams are the only events on the tennis calendar that offer equal prize money to men and women. The Australian Open started handing out identical amounts in 1984, 11 years after the US Open became the first tournament to do so. However, they recanted their decision in 1996, only to resume equal prize money in 2001. Wimbledon and the French Open followed suit in 2007.

For 2024, singles champions Sinner and Sabalenka received A$3,150,000 ($2,130,975) each, a 5.8% increment from last year. Grand Slams offering equal payouts is hailed as a great move in the sporting world. However, certain sections of fans on X were not happy with the Italian getting the same amount as the Belarusian. They pointed out Sinner had to play more sets than Sabalenka, spending more time on the court.

Some even advocated for women to play best-of-five matches or bring down men’s games to best-of-threes to justify the matching prize money.

Other fans argued men’s tennis attracted more viewers, hence they deserved more pay.

Many fans praised Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner getting equal prize money for Australian Open title

The equal prize money discussion is a long-standing point of contention amongst the tennis fraternity. While the Grand Slams offer uniform payouts for both men and women players, all other WTA and ATP Tour events still lag behind. Every step towards achieving equal pay is usually met with positivity. However, some detractors always exist to stir up debate, as seen above.

Many fans came ahead to praise the Australian Open’s tradition of equal pay. They slammed the other X users who were not in favour of identical prize money.

