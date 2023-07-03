Jessica Pegula Net Worth: American Tennis Star’s Take on Women’s Prize Money Raises Eyebrows

Apr 15, 2023; Delray Beach, FL, USA; Jessica Pegula (USA) in the interview room after winning her match against Julia Grabher (AUT) in the Billie Jean King Cup tie against Austria at Delray Beach Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Jessica Pegula is one of the leading players in women’s tennis today, ranked 4th in the world in singles and 3rd in doubles. The American star is widely tipped to succeed Serena and Venus Williams from the country to carry forward their legacy. Pegula has won a total of 9 WTA titles so far across events, making her one of the favorites in any tournament she plays.

However, Pegula recently got into hot waters in a recent interview, talking about the possibility of the Saudi Arabian government investing in the game of tennis. And here’s why her comments have got many talking.

Jessica Pegula backs Billie Jean King in Saudi Arabia investment debate

In a press conference at the Wimbledon 2023 Championships, Pegula was quoted as saying –

“I’m sure we’ll talk and go about it. If they (Saudi Arabia) could help getting us to equal prize money, though there are negatives, there’s a lot of positives that can come out of it. Hopefully something good comes out of it the right way.”

Pegula’s stance on the Saudi Arabia issue sounds very similar to the one the legendary Billie Jean King possesses. King is renowned for many decades to be the first women’s player to fight for equality in tennis when it comes to the prize money women get at WTA events as compared to men at ATP events. While significant development has taken place in this regard, perhaps Saudi Arabia’s investment might help solve the issue for good, which could make her support the idea, and the same applies to Pegula too.

While King has already faced huge backlash on her comments, Pegula isn’t far behind. This is due to the fact that Saudi Arabia is ironically notorious for suppressing women in the country, as many basic rights are denied to them by the monarchial government headed by King Salman. Secondly, even human rights in general is an issue when it comes to the Middle Eastern country, whose image has taken a beating following the untimely assassination of Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi. Khashoggi publicly questioned a majority of the policies of the government, which were not made for the welfare of the public in general.

When it comes to Pegula specifically, many users on Twitter are mocking her statements due to the fact that she is already a billionaire, even if her earnings from tennis are not taken into account.

What is the Jessica Pegula’s net worth? The American’s wealth astounds the tennis community

The Jessica Pegula net worth question is set to persist for a long period of time after this controversy. Pegula’s parents are the owners of the Buffalo franchises of the NFL and NHL respectively, taking their net worth to beyond a billion dollars. She also has two business entities of her own – One being a restaurant and the other a skincare brand in New York.

As per a report in Daily Star, she co-owns a $18 million worth superyacht named ‘Top Five II’, which can easily accommodate 12 people. Besides that, Pegula has the option of staying in a gated mansion in Florida which is priced more than $2 million. Should she quit tennis, she stands to inherit an amount which even men’s tennis players can only dream of earning in their lifetime.

Jessica Pegula’s earnings from tennis have come up $10 million approximately so far as per multiple reports. Pegula’s prize money could jump to another million easily should she fare well in the ongoing Wimbledon Championships. She survived a 3-set scare in the Round of 128, defeating fellow American, Lauren Davis on Monday.