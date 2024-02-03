John McEnroe vs Jimmy Connors: A timeline of the legendary American rivalry

The John McEnroe vs Jimmy Connors rivalry ruled headlines in the 1980s. The two Americans were among the best players of the era and their apparent dislike for each other made their competition extremely interesting. This duel was also crucial to popularising men’s tennis in the USA.

Despite the presence of stars like John Newcombe, Stan Smith, and Arthur Ashe on the men’s side, tennis was not a much-followed sport in the United States. However, the rivalry between McEnroe and Connors, both NCAA singles champions, changed it.

Connors, seven years older, turned pro in 1972. By the time McEnroe made his tour debut in 1977, Connors already had four Grand Slams to his name and had reached the World No.1 ranking in the ATP men’s singles category. The younger American debuted as an amateur in 1977 and grabbed attention at Wimbledon. Here is how the John McEnroe vs Jimmy Connors rivalry panned out –

1977-1978 – John McEnroe advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals as a qualifier, where he faced the World No.1 Jimmy Connors. McEnroe put up a great showing, winning one set. He won a lot of applause despite eventually losing, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

John McEnroe turned pro only in 1978, just before the US Open. He had faced Connors twice after their Wimbledon semi-final, losing on both occasions. The duo once again crossed paths in the semifinals of the US Open, with Connors winning again to extend his record to 4-0.

However, McEnroe secured his first triumph over Connors at the Masters Grand Prix (now the ATP Finals) that year. And that kicked off the famous John McEnroe vs Jimmy Connors rivalry.

1979 – This was the year when John McEnroe vs Jimmy Connors was a fixture seen 5 times in a calendar year. It ended at 2-2 with the fifth being a walkover in the favor of McEnroe. But McEnroe won the important clashes in the ATP Finals and the US Open.

1980 – McEnroe was strong by then and was proving to be tough for Connors to get past. They played 5 times against each other that year too, which include 3 ATP tournament finals and 2 Grand Slam semifinals. McEnroe won 3 of those matches, although Connors still led the head-to-head battle, 8-6.

1981-1982 – In those 2 years, McEnroe and Connors played 6 times against each other and it was 3-3 in those matches. Notably, it was Connors who denied McEnroe back-to-back Wimbledon titles, by defeating him in the 1982 final.

1983-1986 – During this period, John McEnroe completely dominated his American counterpart by winning 11 matches in a row against him. This included victories in the 1983 French Open semifinals, 1984 Wimbledon final and the US Open semifinals in the same year.

However, age and new competitors caught up with both John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors after 1986. As a result, between 1987 and 1991, the duo clashed just 3 times against each other, with Connors winning 2 of their last 3 encounters.

By the time they played their last match in 1991, McEnroe led 20-14. In tournament finals, they are tied at 7-7 (not including one walkover for McEnroe), showing how well-matched their rivalry was. They also split two WCT finals (ATP Finals match wins) one each.

Both players had their peak from 22-26 years of age, finishing Year-End No.1 on the trot during these years. However, Connors was already 25 when McEnroe first came onto the scene as an 18-year-old. Regardless, they forged a legendary rivalry.

John McEnroe vs Jimmy Connors rivalry provided top entertainment with great tennis, popularising tennis in the USA

Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe not only elevated tennis on the court but also brought more fans to the sport. Unlike today’s famous rivalries where the players respect and remain cordial, the American duo did not hide their contempt for each other.

The occasion or the level of the match did not matter to them. In an exhibition event in 1982, Connors leapt over the net to get into McEnroe’s face. Their spat turned physical and required multiple officials to break it up. Their dislike for each other was evident, as they barely made eye contact and their handshakes were mere formalities. McEnroe revealed Connors used to press his hand hard when shaking it according to a Splice Today report. They frequently abused each other verbally and engaged in a war of words during their ties.

The personal vendetta gave the John McEnroe vs Jimmy Connors rivalry an extra edge. The former was known for his tantrums and outbursts, which further irked the senior athlete. Connors was not a saint either, refusing to even stay in the same hotel as his rival, making this one of the spiciest duels tennis has ever seen.

Their competition, fuelled by their angst against each other, made their matches more entertaining than ever. The theatrics and feuds, combined with some brilliant tennis, drew the American masses to tennis. The sport was no longer limited to the hardcore fans, as more casual fans started watching it for the high-octane John McEnroe vs Jimmy Connors clashes. The duo popularising the sport and bringing it to the masses in the USA paved the way for truly global superstars like Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras to emerge from the USA.