Katie Volynets vs Storm Hunter Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details of the WTA 125K Mumbai Semi-Final

The Mumbai Open, which is back after 7 years, will host Katie Volynets vs Storm Hunter in its second semi-final. The tournament that launched the career of two-time Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka, might just make another big star out of Volynets or Hunter.

The Katie Volynets vs Storm Hunter match promises to be a thrilling contest. It will be played on a DecoTurf hard court, at the tennis courts of the Cricket Club of India. The match starts at 2:30 pm local time (4 AM ET) on Saturday, February 10.

The SportsRush predicts Volynets to win the ‘Katie Volynets vs Storm Hunter’ contest in straight sets. While Hunter’s prowess is in doubles, Volynets has more skills to outfox Hunter despite being 7 years younger. Especially, given that it’s on the big stage of a singles tournament. The Katie Volynets vs Storm Hunter odds too, as per Pokerstars, are in favor of Volynets just about, at 1.73 as compared to 1.95 for Hunter.

The weather forecast in Mumbai suggests it’s going to remain sunny. The temperature will remain at 29 degrees Celsius, with a 42% humidity and wind speed of 31 km/h. Nevertheless, it promises to be a great contest. The Katie Volynets vs Storm Hunter live streaming in the USA will be on WTA TV or DomainFree.

Volynets reached the semi-finals of the tournament after beating Ankita Raina, Rutua Bhosale, and Park So-Hyun in the first to third rounds respectively. It was almost a flawless ride for Volynets. Besides Bhosale winning the second set, Volynets didn’t lose any other set.

Volynets currently ranks 113, but just last year she cracked the Top 100 and reached her career-best ranking of 74. 2023 was a special year for the 22-year-old since she reached the third round of the Australian Open, her best Grand Slam performance so far, and the semi-final of the ATX Open.

Storm Hunter, on the other hand, is a 29-year-old Australian tennis player who currently ranks 129. After a decade of playing professional tennis, she reached the third round of the AO 2024, her best Grand Slam performance to date. While her Doubles records shine through, she has only started qualifying for major singles events in recent years.

Given that, her performance in AO 2024 was laudatory and she will look to make a mark at the Mumbai Open. Hunter got a walkover against Alina Korneeva in the quarter-finals, and against Fanny Stolar in the first round. She comfortably defeated SR Bhamidipaty by 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in the second round.