Katie Volynets vs Caroline Wozniacki Prediction, Weather and Indian Wells 2024 Live Streaming Details: Wozniacki Has Tough Ask

Katie Volynets and Caroline Wozniacki are set to clash in the third round of the Indian Wells 2024. Katie Volynets is fresh off a big win against Ons Jabeur and will be full of confidence going into the match. The American will be backed by a vocal home crowd and will look to add beat another big name in women’s tennis.

Her opponent, Caroline Wozniacki is the former world number 1. The Danish star defeated Donna Vekic in the second round to set up a Katie Volynets and Caroline Wozniacki match in the third round. The SportsRush predicts Katie Volynets to win in three sets.

What is the Katie Volynets vs Caroline Wozniacki head-to-head?

Katie Volynets and Caroline Wozniacki have never faced each other in professional tennis. The third round Indian Wells clash will be the first ever between the two.

Where to watch Katie Volynets vs Caroline Wozniacki match?

The Katie Volynets vs Caroline Wozniacki match will be played on Sunday at 6.00 pm ET. Also, the match will be telecasted live on Tennis Channel across the United States. For the viewers around the world, the match will also be streamed live on Tennis TV.

How much prize money has Caroline Wozniacki won?

Caroline Wozniacki has won $35,679,738 in prize money throughout her career. The Danish star was the world number one in 2010 and has won 30 WTA titles throughout her career.

What is the Katie Volynets ranking?

Katie Volynets is ranked number 131 in the world. The American also reached her career best ranking of 74 in 2023 but failed to improve on it. However, a decent run at the Indian Wells will ensure a rise in ranking for the 22-year-old.

Has Caroline Wozniacki won Indian Wells?

Caroline Wozniacki won the Indian Wells title in 2011. The Dane defeated Marion Bartoli in three sets to win her first ever BNP Paribas title. However, the former world number 1 missed out on increasing her trophy cabinet at Indian Wells on few occasions.

Before winning the title in 2011, Wozniacki lost the final at the Indian Wells in 2010 against Jelena Jankovic. Also, the Danish star lost to Maria Sharapova in the Indian Wells final of 2013.