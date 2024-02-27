Katie Volynets vs Renata Zarazua Prediction and Live Streaming of ATX Open 2024 Round 1 Clash: Volynets’ Good Run Could End in Austin

After Marta Kostyuk won the ATX Open 2023, it is time for another edition of the WTA 250 Tour to begin. The schedule is already out and certain first round matches are already creating buzz and hype around the tournament. One such match that will happen on Tuesday evening is Katie Volynets vs Renata Zarazua. Volynets entered the tournament as a wildcard entry.

The Katie Volynets vs Renata Zarazua match will take place on the outdoor hard courts of Westwood Country Club in Austin, Texas. The match will start at 2:30 pm local time on Tuesday, i.e. 27th February.

Katie Volynets is fresh on the back of her decent performances in the WTA 125K Mumbai Open and Hua Hin Championships. At the Mumbai Open, Volynets Sohyun Park 6-1, 6-2 in the quarter-final to reach the semi-finals. There she lost to Storm Hunter 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

At the Hua Hin Championship, she was doing well until she met Wang Yafan in the quarter-final. She lost 6-1, 3-6, 6-7 (4-7) to Wang in that round. Volynets has 2 ITF titles in her career and she also reached the third round of the Australian Open last year.

Renata Zarazua won her first and only WTA 125 title at the 2023 Montevideo Open, where she beat Diane Parry 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in the final. She qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, but couldn’t make it past the first round. A year before that, she reached the second round of the French Open, her best performance in Grand Slam to date. Although she has yet to reach her full potential, Zarazua might do well in this ATX Open.

While Zarazua is ranked 102nd in the world in the WTA rankings in women’s singles, Volynets ranks far behind her at 742nd. Considering all such factors, The SportsRush’s Katie Volynets vs Renata Zarazua prediction is in favor of Zarazua to win the match.

Katie Volynets vs Renata Zarazua head-to-head record

Katie Volynets vs Renata Zarazua has happened 5 times in the past, with Volynets leading it by 3-2 over Zarazua. The first time they met was at the 2020 Acapulco Open, where Zarazua beat Volynets 4-6, 7-5, 6-0. A year later, they met again at the W100 Bonita Springs, where Volynets won 6-1, 6-3.

Volynets won again at W100 Charleston in 2022, by 6-1, 6-0. Only last year at the W60 Templeton, Zarazua won again by 6-4, 4-6, 6-0. The head-to-head was 2-2 then when they played the W80 Macon last year. Volynets took the lead after winning it 6-2, 6-2 against Zarazua.

The match will be streaming live on the Tennis Channel in the USA. In the UK, it will be live on Sky Sports. The temperature in Austin is 22 degrees Celsius with 18 km/h wind speed and 91% humidity. There is no chance of rainfall.