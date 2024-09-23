Kei Nishikori vs Marin Cilic: Who is Richer Among the US Open 2014 Final Opponents?

Kei Nishikori and Marin Cilic’s opening round fixture at the Japan Open will bring back memories of their decade-old US Open final match. Their upcoming clash has certainly become the second-most talked-about first-round clash of the season, behind only the Rafael Nadal-Alexander Zverev game at the French Open.

The two will face each other in the round-of-32 clash at the Japan Open in Tokyo, evoking the fans’ memories of their 2014 US Open final. However, a lot has changed since then with both players entering their 30s and their rankings have also fallen massively.

Ahead of the eagerly-anticipated clash, it is time to look back at their legacy.

Nishikori is the most successful tennis player Japan has ever produced. Having clinched 12 ATP titles in his career, the Japanese player has earned a total of $25,511,164 in prize money so far. Though he couldn’t manage to win a grand slam title, he became the first Asian tennis player to reach a grand slam final with his famous run in the 2014 US Open.

He was the major tennis name around which the marketing of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was planned. He’s been able to secure various brand associations, which has led to an estimated net worth of around $24 million.

The brands he has endorsed over the years include names like Asahi, NTT, Japan Airlines, Nissin and Procter & Gamble, among others. A Kei-edition Jagquar was also launched earlier while the tennis ace also has a personalized jet edition created in collaboration with Japan Airlines.

Cilic, on the other hand, has won a grand slam – the one he clinched by beating Nishikori in straight sets at the Flushing Meadows a decade ago.

In approx 20 years of his career, Cilic won a total of 20 titles while earning $31,357,410 in prize money. The Croatian had secured sponsorships from brands like Head and Ebix.

Even though Cilic has won more titles than Nishikori, including a grand slam, the Japanese star has emerged as a desirable face for the brands to market. It could be because of Nishikori’s Asian roots since very few tennis players from that region have achieved notable success in the sport.

The fans can watch the 2014 US Open finalists in action when they both take to the court on Wednesday, on Tennis TV, where the match will be live-streamed.